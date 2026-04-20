ELEVANCE INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Elevance Health, Inc. on Behalf of Elevance Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Elevance (ELV) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in Elevance and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Elevance Health, Inc. (“Elevance” or the “Company”) (NYSE:ELV) on behalf of Elevance stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Elevance has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.





Investigation Details:

On March 2, 2026, Elevance disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it “was notified by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (‘CMS’) of its intent to impose intermediate sanctions suspending enrollment of Medicare beneficiaries into the Company’s Medicare Advantage-Prescription Drug (‘MA-PD’) plans and suspending certain communication activities to Medicare beneficiaries.” Elevance said that “CMS has indicated that the proposed sanctions relate to alleged noncompliance by the Company with certain Medicare Advantage risk adjustment data submission requirements for dates of service prior to April 3, 2023” and that “[t]he sanctions are scheduled to take effect on March 31, 2026 unless CMS determines that the issues identified have been satisfactorily addressed.” On this news, the price of Elevance shares declined by $25.93 per share, or approximately 8.1%, from $320.00 per share on February 27, 2026 to close at $294.07 on March 2, 2026.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Elevance shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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