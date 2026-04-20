Toll Brothers Announces Model Home Grand Opening at The Isles at Lakewood Ranch in Florida

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of a new model home at its luxury home community, The Isles at Lakewood Ranch, in one of Florida’s most sought-after locations near downtown Sarasota. The weekend event will take place on Saturday and Sunday, April 25 and 26, 2026, from noon to 3 p.m. at the community, located at 17523 Fairwinds Drive in Lakewood Ranch. Home shoppers are invited to tour the new Biance Elite model home and experience the exceptional lifestyle offered in this stunning master-planned community.





The Bianca Elite is a two-story single-family home featuring five bedrooms and three bathrooms, designed to blend contemporary elegance with functional living spaces. This model home highlights the exquisite architectural details and luxury finishes that have become synonymous with Toll Brothers homes. Pricing for homes in The Isles at Lakewood Ranch start from the low $800,000s.

"We are thrilled to unveil the Bianca Elite, a home that perfectly reflects the lifestyle and sophistication of The Isles at Lakewood Ranch," said Brian O’Hara, Division President of Toll Brothers in Tampa-Sarasota. "This new designer-decorated model home showcases the best in luxury living with its open-concept design and seamless indoor-outdoor flow."





The Isles at Lakewood Ranch offers an unparalleled lifestyle with resort-style amenities at The Pier House, the community’s exclusive amenity center. Residents enjoy access to a state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, fishing pier, dog park, pickleball and tennis courts, and much more. Ideally located in Manatee County, the community is just minutes from Gulf Coast beaches, shopping, dining, and downtown Sarasota.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information, to RSVP for the grand opening event, or to schedule a private tour of the Bianca Elite model home, call 855-600-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)