Dallas, TX, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bastion Intelligence today highlighted findings from a published evaluation showing that BastionGPT was selected over the most common five other AI platforms for complex psychological assessment reporting, record review, and clinical documentation workflows.



In the article, We Tested 6 AI Platforms for Writing Complex Reports: Why We Switched to BastionGPT, authors Kiley Cuene and Symone Gelay described how their practice evaluated six AI tools over several weeks using real case data. Their goal was to identify the most robust, HIPAA-compliant, and user-friendly AI platform for comprehensive psychological reports that can range from 30 to 80 pages and may be reviewed in legal proceedings.



According to the authors, their practice needed an AI solution that could support highly detailed narrative reports, integrate data from multiple standardized assessments, synthesize information from parents, teachers, and direct observations, and help maintain the forensic-level quality required for independent educational evaluations and other high-stakes clinical documents.



The evaluation found that BastionGPT stood out in several areas that mattered most to the practice:



Immediate usability: The authors reported that BastionGPT required no downloads, no browser extensions, no mandatory demographic data entry, and no restricted assessment lists before testing could begin.

Narrative depth for complex reports: Unlike platforms that relied on tables, dropdowns, or bullet-point outputs, BastionGPT enabled the team to generate detailed narrative content suited to psychological assessment reports and court-sensitive documentation.

Iterative editing and refinement: The authors noted that BastionGPT supported section-by-section drafting, allowing clinicians to refine language, incorporate late-arriving data, adjust tone, and revise phrasing quickly within a chat-based workflow.

Healthcare-specific intelligence: The review emphasized BastionGPT’s ability to explain psychological constructs, connect test findings to classroom functioning, and provide evidence-based, clinically relevant language for documentation.

Meaningful time savings: The authors reported that record reviews that previously took up to 12 hours manually were reduced to approximately 3 to 4 hours with BastionGPT handling the initial analysis, while report edits fell from 3 to 4 hours to about one hour.



The article also described how BastionGPT is now being used beyond report drafting for IEP summarization, test interpretation guidance, implementation of draft edits, and meeting preparation.



As the authors wrote, BastionGPT “saves us hours per case” and helps support “the detailed evaluations that families and courts require.”



The review underscores a growing need across behavioral health, clinical psychology, and healthcare organizations for secure AI platforms that can do more than generate generic text. For complex clinical workflows, teams increasingly need AI that can support deep reasoning, evidence-based writing, flexible document analysis, and professional-quality narrative output.



For practices evaluating AI for psychological assessment, neuropsychology, clinical documentation, and record review, the article recommends testing platforms against real cases, prioritizing depth over surface-level speed, and ensuring the system can handle the most complex reports rather than only routine use cases.



BastionGPT is designed to support those needs by helping healthcare professionals move faster on documentation while maintaining quality, flexibility, and clinical relevance.



About the Reviewers

Kiley Cuene and Symone Gelay specialize in psychological and educational assessments, including comprehensive evaluations for children with suspected learning disabilities and developmental differences.



Kiley Cuene and Symone Gelay, reviewers of a six-platform AI evaluation for complex psychological assessment reporting.

About Bastion Intelligence

Bastion Intelligence is the company behind BastionGPT, an AI platform built to support healthcare and other high-trust professional workflows, including clinical documentation, report drafting, record review, and complex narrative writing.

Press Inquiries

Amber Turrill

hello [at] bastiongpt.com

https://bastiongpt.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=Si0Dp2lrYv0