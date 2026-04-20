PINS Stockholders Have Rights – If You Lost Money Investing in Pinterest, Inc. Contact Robbins LLP for Information About Recovering Your Losses

SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) securities between February 7, 2025 and February 12, 2026. Pinterest is a visual social media platform on which users organize various kinds of content into “boards”, which serve as inspiration for projects the user hopes to complete.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

What is the class period? February 7, 2025 – February 12, 2026

What are the allegations? Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) Misled Investors Regarding its Revenues from Advertising

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) Pinterest was experiencing and/or was likely to experience reduced revenues from its advertising partners; (ii) Pinterest overstated its ability to manage the impact of U.S. tariffs on the macroeconomic environment in which the Company operated, including the foreseeable impact on its advertising partners; (iii) the impact of the foregoing on Pinterest’s advertising revenues was significant enough that Pinterest was facing and/or likely to face an imminent restructuring; and (iv) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all times.

Plaintiff alleges that on February 12, 2026, Pinterest announced its financial results for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. Among other items, Pinterest announced quarterly revenue of $1.32 billion, below the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion, and provided Q1 2026 revenue guidance of $951 million to $971 million, below the consensus estimate of $980.6 million. Chief Executive Officer William Ready attributed Pinterest’s performance throughout 2025 to an “exogenous shock this year related to tariffs, which are disproportionately affecting ad spend from our top retail advertisers” and Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) Julia Donnelly reported that “we expect these [tariff] headwinds will continue and may become slightly more pronounced in Q1”. On this news, Pinterest’s stock price fell $3.12 per share, or 16.83%, to close at $15.42 on February 13, 2026.

What can shareholders do now? You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Pinterest, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers with the court by May 29, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

adumas@robbinsllp.com

(800) 350-6003

www.robbinsllp.com



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