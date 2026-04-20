Dime Supports Virtual Enterprise Youth Summit

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime announced today it will support the 2026 Virtual Enterprise (“VE”) Youth Summit in New York by volunteering in judging the student projects.

The VE Youth Summit is an annual challenge for High School students across the US and around the world for students who develop and run a virtual business for this annual event. The event will be held this year on April 21st-23rd in New York City.

ABOUT DIME

Dime is a New York State-charted trust company with approximately $15 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share on Greater Long Island (1).

Investor Relations Contact:

Avinash Reddy

Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909

Email: avinash.reddy@dime.com

¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for commercial banks with less than $20 billion in assets.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated.