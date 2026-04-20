Dime Partners with GreenPath Financial Wellness

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime announced today it is partnering with GreenPath Financial Wellness to offer financial counseling to individuals and families.

GreenPath Financial Wellness is a leading national nonprofit organization in service for more than sixty years, providing access to free, one-on-one financial counseling, debt management services, and financial education resources.

ABOUT DIME

Dime is a New York State-charted trust company with approximately $15 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share on Greater Long Island (1).

Investor Relations Contact:

Avinash Reddy

Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909

Email: avinash.reddy@dime.com

¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for commercial banks with less than $20 billion in assets.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated.