Metafoodx to Showcase Award-Winning AI Kitchen Intelligence Platform at the 2026 National Restaurant Association Show

SAN JOSÉ, Calif., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metafoodx, an AI-powered kitchen intelligence platform for commercial foodservice operations, will showcase its award-winning 3D AI food tracking and analytics technology at the 2026 National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago. The show draws more than 52,000 foodservice professionals and 2,000 exhibiting organizations across 900+ product categories, offering a premier platform for Metafoodx to provide customers and industry leaders with an exclusive look at its breakthrough technology transforming kitchen efficiency and sustainability.

Metafoodx is redefining kitchen operations by replacing manual processes and guesswork with real-time, data-driven intelligence. Its proprietary 3D AI scanning system captures critical data points (including precise weight, image recognition, and temperature) in under two seconds per scan. This data is automatically linked to menu items, giving operators a detailed, end-to-end view of food production, consumption, food safety conditions, and waste. The platform integrates seamlessly with leading foodservice systems such as Jamix, Illumia, and Parsley via an open API.

At the show, Metafoodx will demonstrate its full kitchen intelligence platform, including the 3D AI scanner and analytics dashboard, which transforms operational data into actionable insights. By analyzing consumption trends and historical patterns, the platform enables kitchens to optimize production, improve forecasting, automate temperature logging for food safety, and significantly reduce overproduction and waste. Customers using Metafoodx have reported up to a 90% reduction in food waste and as much as a 500x return on investment in multiple countries and across C&U, Resorts, Corporate Dining, and QSRs.

“The 2026 show is an exciting opportunity for us to connect directly with operators and industry partners, and to demonstrate how our platform brings real intelligence into kitchen operations,” said Fengmin Gong, CEO and Co-Founder of Metafoodx. “We’ve made it simple for teams to use their own data to improve ordering, preparation, and service helping reduce food waste while improving efficiency, food safety, and sustainability.”

“We’re pleased to welcome Metafoodx as an exhibitor at the 2026 National Restaurant Association Show,” said Tom Cindric, president of exhibitions for Informa Connect Foodservice Group. “This annual event highlights the latest in foodservice innovation and brings together the full spectrum of the industry. Exhibitors like Metafoodx give attendees the opportunity to discover solutions that address operational challenges, drive growth, and inspire creativity across operations.”

Metafoodx will showcase new capabilities driven by growing customer demand. The enhanced AI Weekly Report uses AI to surface the highest-cost overproduced menu items, helping kitchen managers reduce prep and cut waste before the next menu cycle. The new Catering Mode tracks event-level consumption by BEO number to optimize portions and reduce overproduction across catering operations.

Attendees visiting Booth #5930 in the North Building will have the opportunity to experience live demonstrations of the 3D AI scanner and explore the dashboard’s real-time analytics capabilities. These interactive experiences highlight Metafoodx’s commitment to delivering practical, scalable innovation for modern kitchen operations.

As the premier trade show for the global restaurant and hospitality industry, the 2026 National Restaurant Association Show is the place to explore the latest trends, products, and technologies shaping foodservice. For more information and to register, visit nationalrestaurantshow.com .

About Metafoodx

Based in San Jose, California, Metafoodx is a patented AI-powered kitchen intelligence platform that tracks food production, consumption, and temperature in real time to reduce waste, improve operations, and support sustainability through data and automation. The company has received multiple honors, including the 2026 FoodTech 500 finalist, 2025 Kitchen Innovations Award, 2025 AI for Good Award, 2025 Next Big Things in Tech Award, and recognition from Food & Beverage Magazine and the City of San José.

About The National Restaurant Association Show

Awarded by Trade Show Executive as the 2024 Gold 100 Grand winner of the largest trade show managed by an independent organizer, the National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show® is the Western Hemisphere's most influential foodservice event showcasing industry innovations and trends. Each year (starting in 1919), the show brings together restaurant operators and foodservice professionals for four days of demonstrations, exhibits, sampling, education and networking. The show is owned and operated by Informa in partnership with the National Restaurant Association.