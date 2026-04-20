Crypto News: Pepeto Project Crosses $9.3M Raised Whilst BNB Price Prediction That Every BNB Holder Needs to Know

Dubai, UAE, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Crypto news on the Pepeto presale shows the total raised crossed $9.3 million at a pace few presales have matched, and the holders are forming one of the strongest communities the meme coin space has seen. The connection between Pepeto and the BNB price prediction sends a message every BNB holder should understand. Both tokens operate on the same core idea: exchange infrastructure where every transaction feeds demand for the native coin. BNB whales have a large share in presale holders of this project, as they witnessed how BNB presale at $0.15, turned $1,000 early entry into $9 million, they recognize that model instantly, and this article covers the Pepeto setup, its potential, and the BNB price prediction every holder needs to follow.

Crypto News On Pepeto Presale Funds Growth And BNB Price Prediction

Before getting into the Pepeto latest presale funds growth announcement, a look into BNB would benefit. BNB trades at $618 per CoinDesk , up 4% in the last 7 days, after the 35th quarterly burn on April 15 destroyed 2.14 million tokens worth $1.32 billion according to Cryptonews, the largest single burn in the program's history. The token sits well below the $1,370 all time high, but the crypto news around network fundamentals paints a different picture.

The BNB price prediction from major forecasters shows the gap between today's level and where the network is headed. Changelly forecasts $616 to $855 across the rest of 2026. InvestingHaven sees up to $900 by year end. CoinMarketCap notes the 2026 roadmap targeting 20,000 TPS could push adoption and gas demand higher.

From $618, that range covers a 1.4x to roughly 2.2x depending on which BNB price prediction plays out. But the holders who entered at $0.15 already understand what charts alone cannot show: the wealth they made came from buying an exchange token at the ground floor, at the presale stage, well before reaching a large $84 billion market cap, which limits its potential. That experience is what sends those wallets toward Pepeto now.

Pepeto Exchange Token Presale In Focus

Picture the BNB exchange token ICO opening today, except the token also carries meme coin energy that BNB never had at any point. That is exactly the opening Pepeto fills.

The presale belongs in this article because of what the numbers reveal: $9.3 million raised during one of the most fearful markets in recent memory, and the working products underneath explain how a token still in presale is pulling serious capital while most projects fail to attract a single deposit.

Pepeto runs a zero fee exchange across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, with a cross-chain bridge that sends assets between networks instantly and an AI scanner that flags dangerous contracts before funds leave a wallet. Every swap, bridge transfer, and scan flows through the native token at the protocol layer, building usage driven demand that follows the BNB model, according to the former Binance executive heading the Pepeto exchange build.

But that built in demand only tells part of the story. Pepeto is not simply another exchange token following the BNB path. It stacks working trading products with meme powered momentum that historically drove tokens to multi billion dollar caps on buzz alone, without a single working tool behind them. BNB returned over 4,000x on pure platform use. Meme coins hit billions on culture alone. Both forces inside a single presale is why the conditions match the setups that come before every major early stage return in crypto.

Conclusion

The BNB price prediction from leading forecasters ranges from $855 to $900 for 2026, and the network is building its strongest base since the all-time high. But the real gains on BNB were captured years ago, when the token was still in its presale stage. One wallet that entered BNB near $1 held through the rally past $1,000 in September 2025 and watched that position grow beyond $1 million, a return tracked on chain through Lookonchain and covered in Cointelegraph, and many others built equal or larger gains based on the size of their early commitment.

Those investors are not special, and achieving their same success doesn't require a special talent. They simply found an exchange token, at an early stage, with a clear potential, and acted fast while the rest hesitated and still regret the decision till nowadays.

Pepeto follows that same usage driven model while still at presale pricing, but adds the meme driven virality that BNB never carried at its earliest stage, making an entry ahead of the official Binance Exchange launch one of the strongest positions available in this market cycle. Historically, that mix of working products and early pricing is where the largest crypto returns have been made, and missing Pepeto ahead of its Binance listing could easily be the most regretful decision to make.

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What is the BNB price prediction after the 35th quarterly burn?

The BNB price prediction targets $616 to $855 for 2026 according to Changelly. The 35th burn on April 15 destroyed 2.14 million tokens worth $1.32 billion.

Is Pepeto a good crypto presale to invest in 2026?

Pepeto is one of the strongest presale entries this cycle with three live products and $9.3 million raised. The presale price sits at $0.0000001865 with 181% staking APY.