LAS VEGAS, NV, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAS VEGAS, NV - April 20, 2026 - -

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant has announced comprehensive menu updates that provide detailed ingredient information and preparation methods for its signature dishes, including the establishment's Chicken Egg Foo Young, as the Las Vegas restaurant implements new menu transparency standards.

The restaurant's Chicken Egg Foo Young, menu item 364, consists of farm-fresh extra-large eggs combined with diced celery, white onions, green cabbage, and bean sprouts, pan-fried in vegetable oil and topped with brown gravy and chicken leg meat, served with jasmine rice. The dish is priced at $19.25 with customization options including white meat substitution for an additional $2.00, extra meat portions for $2.25, and brown rice alternatives for $1.00.

The Best Egg Foo Young in Las Vegas at Kung Fu Thai Chinese Restaurant represents one of numerous traditional dishes on the establishment's expanded menu, which encompasses appetizers, soups, salads, fried rice dishes, stir-fried noodles, and vegetarian options. The restaurant has documented standardized preparation procedures for each menu item.

"Our Chicken Egg Foo Young preparation follows traditional Chinese-American cooking methods that have been standard in the industry for decades," said Alan Wong, spokesperson at Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant. "The dish combines specific ingredient ratios and cooking temperatures that create the characteristic golden-brown texture and flavor profile that defines this classic preparation."

According to National Restaurant Association data, 73 percent of diners value detailed ingredient information when selecting dishes. This trend has prompted restaurants nationwide to provide more comprehensive menu descriptions, particularly for establishments serving ethnic cuisines where preparation methods and ingredients vary between restaurants.

The Chicken Egg Foo Young in Las Vegas at Kung Fu Thai Chinese Restaurant follows documented cooking protocols with standardized ingredient measurements and preparation sequences. The restaurant has implemented these standards across its entire menu to ensure consistency in dish preparation.

"Each dish on our menu follows documented preparation procedures that ensure consistency across all orders," added Wong. "From our Thai curry dishes to traditional Chinese stir-fries, we maintain specific cooking standards for temperature, timing, and ingredient proportions that define authentic preparation methods."

The restaurant's menu includes Chinese entrees, Thai specialties, noodle soups, and vegetarian selections. Additional menu items feature fried calamari, BBQ pork, jumbo fried shrimp, and wonton chips, with pricing and customization options documented for each dish.

Digital ordering systems at the establishment display complete dish descriptions and allow customers to place orders online. The restaurant's website at https://www.kungfuplaza.com/entrees/chinese/egg-foo-young-chicken provides menu information, including pricing, ingredients, and available modifications.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wxfsRvj8Eqs

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant operates as a full-service dining establishment in Las Vegas, offering dine-in, take-out, and delivery services. The restaurant serves both Chinese and Thai cuisine with vegetarian options and customizable dishes available throughout the menu. The establishment accepts various payment methods, including digital payment options and offers gift certificates for dining services.

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For more information about Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant, contact the company here:



Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant

Alan Wong

702-247-4120

aw@kungfurestaurants.com

3505 S Valley View Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89103