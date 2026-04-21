AMC Robotics Reports Full Year 2025 Financial Results

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Robotics Corporation (Nasdaq: AMCI) (“AMC Robotics” or the “Company”), an AI-driven robotics solutions provider, today reported financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2025.
“2025 was a defining year for AMC Robotics. We completed our business combination with AlphaVest Acquisition Corp, began trading on Nasdaq, and built a solid operational and financial foundation to execute our growth strategy," said Sean Da, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. "Our existing operations delivered $6.0 million in revenue and a 48% gross margin, giving us the runway to invest in what we believe will be a high-growth AI robotics future. With NovaArm™ and Kyro™ both advancing toward commercialization, we are excited to bring our AI robotics platform to market and set a new standard for warehouse and security automation in 2026.”
Full Year 2025 Business Highlights
- Completed Business Combination with AlphaVest Acquisition Corp and commenced trading on Nasdaq under ticker "AMCI" in December 2025
- Raised $8.0 million through concurrent PIPE financing to fund strategic growth initiatives, including robotics commercialization and international expansion
- Advanced NovaArm™, the Company’s warehouse logistics robot, toward commercial launch targeted for Q2 2026
- Showcased Kyro™ quadruped robotic platform at CES 2026 and Tokyo Security Show 2026
- Established AMCV Company Limited in Vietnam, a dedicated manufacturing subsidiary to support Kyro™ production scaling
- Announced strategic collaboration with HIVE Digital Technologies for GPU AI compute infrastructure to support Kyro™ development and deployment
Financial Highlights
- Total revenue of $6.0 million for fiscal year 2025
- Gross profit of $2.85 million; gross margin of approximately 48%
- Operating loss of $0.5 million for fiscal year 2025
- GAAP net loss of approximately $24.8 million, largely attributable to a one-time, non-cash change in fair value of PIPE warrant liabilities (see Non-GAAP reconciliation below)
- Adjusted net income of $0.7 million, excluding the non-cash warrant fair value adjustment
- Adjusted EBITDA of $0.8 million, excluding the non-cash warrant fair value adjustment
- Cash and cash equivalents of $7.0 million as of December 31, 2025
- Net stockholders’ equity improved from a deficit of approximately $2.3 million as of December 31, 2024 to positive equity of approximately $10.4 million as of December 31, 2025
- All PIPE warrants reclassified as permanent equity as of December 31, 2025; warrant fair value charge is fully resolved and will not recur
The GAAP net loss for fiscal 2025 was largely driven by a non-cash loss of $25.5 million from the change in fair value of the Company’s PIPE warrant liability, which was non-cash and non-operating in nature and recorded in accordance with ASC 815. As of December 31, 2025, all warrants have been reclassified as permanent equity and this charge is not expected to recur in future periods. Excluding this one-time item, the Company reported Adjusted Net Income of $0.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $0.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2025.
2026 Outlook
AMC Robotics enters 2026 with clear strategic priorities and two products advancing toward commercialization: NovaArm™ and Kyro™. With manufacturing infrastructure in place and GPU compute secured through its partnership with HIVE Digital, the Company believes it is well-positioned to execute on its AI robotics strategy.
About AMC Robotics Corporation
AMC Robotics (NASDAQ:AMCI) is an AI-driven robotics company focused on developing intelligent, scalable hardware and software solutions. The Company's quadruped robotic platform, Kyro™, enables industries to automate inspection, security, and operational tasks through autonomous mobility and AI-powered perception.
For more information, please visit www.amcx.ai.
Investors and Media Contact
Craig Mychajluk
Managing Director – Investor Relations
Alliance Advisors IR
E: AMCRoboticsIR@allianceadvisors.com
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes Non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the non-cash, non-recurring change in fair value of warrant liabilities. The Company believes these measures provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding underlying operating performance. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the Company's possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, debt levels, competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's management's current expectations, projections, and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. When used in this communication, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose," and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions, or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (a) challenges in opening operations in new jurisdictions, including but not limited to compliance with local ordinances, obtaining any necessary permits and regulatory oversight; (b) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the new operations; (c) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company; (d) the ability to continue to meet the applicable stock exchange listing standards; (e) the effect of the Company's recently completed business combination with AlphaVest Acquisition Corp ("AlphaVest") on the Company's business relationships, performance, and business generally and the risk that such transaction further disrupts current plans and operations of the Company or its subsidiaries; (f) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the transaction with AlphaVest, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (g) changes in applicable laws or regulations, including legal or regulatory developments (including, without limitation, accounting considerations); (h) the possibility that AMC Robotics may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (i) AMC Robotics' estimates of expenses and profitability; and (j) other risks and uncertainties indicated under "Risk Factors" contained in AMC Robotics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by AMC Robotics. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.
The Company assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.
|AMC ROBOTICS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|Years ended
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|REVENUES
|Product revenue
|$
|2,346,474
|$
|7,439,899
|Product revenue - related party
|515,756
|6,270
|Revenue share – related party
|3,118,617
|2,754,788
|Total Revenues
|5,980,847
|10,200,957
|COST OF REVENUES
|E-commerce platform expenses
|(670,405
|)
|(2,039,708
|)
|Product cost - related party
|(2,223,113
|)
|(6,002,463
|)
|Delivery and freight cost
|(71,144
|)
|(176,451
|)
|Inventory impairment losses
|(163,037
|)
|(1,326,355
|)
|Total Cost of Revenues
|(3,127,699
|)
|(9,544,977
|)
|Gross Profit
|2,853,148
|655,980
|OPERATING EXPENSES
|General and administrative expenses
|(2,687,250
|)
|(2,190,635
|)
|Reversal for credit losses - related party
|-
|1,262,146
|Sales and marketing expenses
|(612,992
|)
|(2,026,051
|)
|Research and development expenses
|(58,072
|)
|(255,414
|)
|Total Operating Expenses
|(3,358,314
|)
|(3,209,954
|)
|LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
|(505,166
|)
|(2,553,974
|)
|OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)
|Other income - related party
|1,217,586
|1,779,528
|Other income, net
|39,675
|31,577
|Interest income
|14,413
|675
|Loss on deconsolidation
|(5,310
|)
|-
|Loss from the change of the FV of Warrant Liability
|(25,549,272
|)
|-
|Interest expense - related party
|-
|(18,999
|)
|Interest expense
|(24,616
|)
|(7,943
|)
|Total Other Income (loss), Net
|(24,307,524
|)
|1,784,838
|INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX
|(24,812,691
|)
|(769,136
|)
|Income tax expense
|(4,651
|)
|(7,824
|)
|NET INCOME (LOSS)
|$
|(24,817,342
|)
|$
|(776,960
|)
|Other comprehensive income
|-
|273
|TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|$
|(24,817,342
|)
|$
|(776,687
|)
|NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE: BASIC
|$
|(1.36
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE: DILUTED
|$
|(1.36
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING: BASIC
|18,289,571
|18,000,000
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING: DILUTED
|18,289,571
|18,000,000
|AMC ROBOTICS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|7,004,601
|$
|358,887
|Accounts receivable
|427
|54,302
|Accounts receivable - related party
|2,065,890
|190,168
|Inventories, net
|1,069,465
|3,555,876
|Prepaid expenses
|355,467
|100,912
|Other receivable
|-
|125,000
|Other receivable - related party, net
|475,909
|1,959,842
|Advance to suppliers
|3,677
|5,049
|Advance to suppliers – related party
|21,387
|Prepayment - related party (current)
|60,000
|-
|Deferred offering cost
|-
|233,339
|Promissory note receivable
|-
|623,449
|Note receivable - stockholder
|-
|15,862
|Total current assets
|11,056,823
|7,222,686
|Right-of-use asset
|101,221
|-
|Other non-current assets
|7,697
|-
|Prepayment - related party
|6,845
|126,965
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|11,172,586
|$
|7,349,651
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICITS)
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable - related party
|$
|-
|$
|8,543,243
|Accrued and other liabilities
|592,822
|219,815
|Tax payable
|6,627
|6,673
|Other payable - related party
|-
|6,269
|Short term bank loan
|-
|821,982
|Lease liability - current
|57,349
|-
|Warranty liabilities - current portion
|30,023
|69,010
|Total current liabilities
|686,821
|9,666,992
|Lease liability - noncurrent
|52,753
|-
|Warranty liabilities - noncurrent
|6,810
|14,274
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|746,384
|9,681,266
|Stockholders’ equity (deficits)
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 22,595,363 and 18,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|2,260
|1,800
|Additional paid-in capital
|37,653,029
|142,899
|Retained earnings (Accumulated deficits)
|(27,229,088
|)
|(2,470,588
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|-
|(5,726
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity (deficits)
|10,426,202
|(2,331,615
|)
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICITS)
|$
|11,172,586
|$
|7,349,651
|AMC ROBOTICS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|Years ended
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(24,817,342
|)
|$
|(776,960
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities:
|(Reversal) for credit losses - related party
|-
|(1,262,146
|)
|Loss from the change of the FV of Warrant Liability-
|25,549,272
|-
|Provision (reversal) for warranty
|(45,993
|)
|40,724
|Inventory impairment losses
|163,037
|1,326,355
|Non-cash lease expenses
|78,154
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|53,875
|39,774
|Accounts receivable - related party
|(1,875,722
|)
|247,029
|Inventories, net
|2,323,374
|176,547
|Prepaid expenses
|(254,555
|)
|(17,341
|)
|Other receivable
|-
|(125,000
|)
|Other receivable - related party, net
|1,483,933
|651,435
|Advance to suppliers
|(3,677
|)
|-
|Advance to suppliers – related party
|(16,338
|)
|37
|Other non-current assets
|(7,697
|)
|-
|Due from stockholder
|-
|548,759
|Prepayment - related party
|60,120
|1,244
|Accounts payable
|-
|(479
|)
|Accounts payable - related party
|(8,543,243
|)
|(255,579
|)
|Accrued and other liabilities
|373,007
|23,996
|Tax payable
|(46
|)
|(12,082
|)
|Other payable - related party
|(6,269
|)
|1,935
|Warranty liabilities - current portion
|7,006
|(32,060
|)
|Warranty liabilities - noncurrent
|(7,464
|)
|(7,733
|)
|Lease liability
|(69,272
|)
|-
|Net cash provided by / (used in) operating activities
|$
|(5,555,840
|)
|$
|568,455
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Issuance of note receivable – stockholder
|-
|(552,217
|)
|Repayment of note receivable - stockholder
|15,862
|986,844
|Repayment of promissory note
|-
|(623,449
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|$
|15,862
|$
|(188,822
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Deferred offering cost
|(593,140
|)
|(233,339
|)
|Capital contribution
|5,000,000
|80,000
|Capital contribution from SPAC
|2,971,033
|-
|Payments related to FPA arrangement
|(6,681,818
|)
|-
|Proceeds from FPA settlement
|4,305,872
|-
|Proceeds from PIPE shares issued
|8,000,000
|-
|Proceeds from short term loan
|-
|821,982
|Proceeds from note payable - related party
|-
|1,353,700
|Repayment of note payable - related party
|(821,982
|)
|(2,171,162
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|$
|12,179,965
|$
|(148,819
|)
|Effect of changes of foreign exchange rate on cash and cash equivalent
|5,726
|273
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|6,645,714
|231,087
|Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period
|358,887
|127,800
|Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period
|$
|7,004,601
|$
|358,887
|Supplemental Cash Flow Disclosures
|Cash paid for interest expenses
|$
|17,605
|$
|24,453
|Cash paid for income taxes
|$
|-
|$
|42,768
|NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Non-cash activity from deconsolidation of VIEs
|$
|58,843
|-
|Non-cash reclassification of SPAC accumulated deficit to APIC
|$
|6,886,461
|-
|Right-of-use asset obtained in exchange for lease obligation
|$
|168,418
|$
|-
|Unpaid deferred offering cost
|$
|225,000
|AMC ROBOTICS CORPORATION
|RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
|For the years ended December 31
|2025
|2024
|Net income (loss)
|(24,817,342
|)
|(776,960
|)
|Add: Interest expense
|24,616
|7,943
|Add: Income tax expense
|4,651
|7,824
|EBITDA
|(24,788,075
|)
|(761,193
|)
|Add: Loss from change in fair value of PIPE warrant liability
|25,549,272
|-
|Add: Loss on deconsolidation
|5,310
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|766,507
|(761,193
|)