AMC Robotics Reports Full Year 2025 Financial Results

 | Source: AMC Robotics Corporation AMC Robotics Corporation

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Robotics Corporation (Nasdaq: AMCI) (“AMC Robotics” or the “Company”), an AI-driven robotics solutions provider, today reported financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2025.

“2025 was a defining year for AMC Robotics. We completed our business combination with AlphaVest Acquisition Corp, began trading on Nasdaq, and built a solid operational and financial foundation to execute our growth strategy," said Sean Da, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. "Our existing operations delivered $6.0 million in revenue and a 48% gross margin, giving us the runway to invest in what we believe will be a high-growth AI robotics future. With NovaArm™ and Kyro™ both advancing toward commercialization, we are excited to bring our AI robotics platform to market and set a new standard for warehouse and security automation in 2026.”

Full Year 2025 Business Highlights

  • Completed Business Combination with AlphaVest Acquisition Corp and commenced trading on Nasdaq under ticker "AMCI" in December 2025
  • Raised $8.0 million through concurrent PIPE financing to fund strategic growth initiatives, including robotics commercialization and international expansion
  • Advanced NovaArm™, the Company’s warehouse logistics robot, toward commercial launch targeted for Q2 2026
  • Showcased Kyro™ quadruped robotic platform at CES 2026 and Tokyo Security Show 2026
  • Established AMCV Company Limited in Vietnam, a dedicated manufacturing subsidiary to support Kyro™ production scaling
  • Announced strategic collaboration with HIVE Digital Technologies for GPU AI compute infrastructure to support Kyro™ development and deployment

Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue of $6.0 million for fiscal year 2025
  • Gross profit of $2.85 million; gross margin of approximately 48%
  • Operating loss of $0.5 million for fiscal year 2025
  • GAAP net loss of approximately $24.8 million, largely attributable to a one-time, non-cash change in fair value of PIPE warrant liabilities (see Non-GAAP reconciliation below)
  • Adjusted net income of $0.7 million, excluding the non-cash warrant fair value adjustment
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $0.8 million, excluding the non-cash warrant fair value adjustment
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $7.0 million as of December 31, 2025
  • Net stockholders’ equity improved from a deficit of approximately $2.3 million as of December 31, 2024 to positive equity of approximately $10.4 million as of December 31, 2025
  • All PIPE warrants reclassified as permanent equity as of December 31, 2025; warrant fair value charge is fully resolved and will not recur

The GAAP net loss for fiscal 2025 was largely driven by a non-cash loss of $25.5 million from the change in fair value of the Company’s PIPE warrant liability, which was non-cash and non-operating in nature and recorded in accordance with ASC 815. As of December 31, 2025, all warrants have been reclassified as permanent equity and this charge is not expected to recur in future periods. Excluding this one-time item, the Company reported Adjusted Net Income of $0.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $0.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2025.

2026 Outlook

AMC Robotics enters 2026 with clear strategic priorities and two products advancing toward commercialization: NovaArm™ and Kyro™. With manufacturing infrastructure in place and GPU compute secured through its partnership with HIVE Digital, the Company believes it is well-positioned to execute on its AI robotics strategy.

About AMC Robotics Corporation
AMC Robotics (NASDAQ:AMCI) is an AI-driven robotics company focused on developing intelligent, scalable hardware and software solutions. The Company's quadruped robotic platform, Kyro™, enables industries to automate inspection, security, and operational tasks through autonomous mobility and AI-powered perception.

For more information, please visit www.amcx.ai.

Investors and Media Contact

Craig Mychajluk
Managing Director – Investor Relations
Alliance Advisors IR
E: AMCRoboticsIR@allianceadvisors.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes Non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the non-cash, non-recurring change in fair value of warrant liabilities. The Company believes these measures provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding underlying operating performance. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the Company's possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, debt levels, competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's management's current expectations, projections, and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. When used in this communication, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose," and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions, or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (a) challenges in opening operations in new jurisdictions, including but not limited to compliance with local ordinances, obtaining any necessary permits and regulatory oversight; (b) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the new operations; (c) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company; (d) the ability to continue to meet the applicable stock exchange listing standards; (e) the effect of the Company's recently completed business combination with AlphaVest Acquisition Corp ("AlphaVest") on the Company's business relationships, performance, and business generally and the risk that such transaction further disrupts current plans and operations of the Company or its subsidiaries; (f) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the transaction with AlphaVest, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (g) changes in applicable laws or regulations, including legal or regulatory developments (including, without limitation, accounting considerations); (h) the possibility that AMC Robotics may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (i) AMC Robotics' estimates of expenses and profitability; and (j) other risks and uncertainties indicated under "Risk Factors" contained in AMC Robotics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by AMC Robotics. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

The Company assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

AMC ROBOTICS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
 
  
  Years ended 
  December 31, 
  2025  2024 
REVENUES        
Product revenue $2,346,474  $7,439,899 
Product revenue - related party  515,756   6,270 
Revenue share – related party  3,118,617   2,754,788 
Total Revenues  5,980,847   10,200,957 
COST OF REVENUES        
E-commerce platform expenses  (670,405)  (2,039,708)
Product cost - related party  (2,223,113)  (6,002,463)
Delivery and freight cost  (71,144)  (176,451)
Inventory impairment losses  (163,037)  (1,326,355)
Total Cost of Revenues  (3,127,699)  (9,544,977)
Gross Profit  2,853,148   655,980 
         
OPERATING EXPENSES        
General and administrative expenses  (2,687,250)  (2,190,635)
Reversal for credit losses - related party  -   1,262,146 
Sales and marketing expenses  (612,992)  (2,026,051)
Research and development expenses  (58,072)  (255,414)
Total Operating Expenses  (3,358,314)  (3,209,954)
         
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS  (505,166)  (2,553,974)
         
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)        
Other income - related party  1,217,586   1,779,528 
Other income, net  39,675   31,577 
Interest income  14,413   675 
Loss on deconsolidation  (5,310)  - 
Loss from the change of the FV of Warrant Liability  (25,549,272)  - 
Interest expense - related party  -   (18,999)
Interest expense  (24,616)  (7,943)
Total Other Income (loss), Net  (24,307,524)  1,784,838 
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX  (24,812,691)  (769,136)
Income tax expense  (4,651)  (7,824)
NET INCOME (LOSS) $(24,817,342) $(776,960)
Other comprehensive income  -   273 
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $(24,817,342) $(776,687)
         
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE: BASIC $(1.36) $(0.04)
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE: DILUTED $(1.36) $(0.04)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING: BASIC  18,289,571   18,000,000 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING: DILUTED  18,289,571   18,000,000 


AMC ROBOTICS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
  
  December 31,  December 31, 
  2025  2024 
ASSETS        
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents $7,004,601  $358,887 
Accounts receivable  427   54,302 
Accounts receivable - related party  2,065,890   190,168 
Inventories, net  1,069,465   3,555,876 
Prepaid expenses  355,467   100,912 
Other receivable  -   125,000 
Other receivable - related party, net  475,909   1,959,842 
Advance to suppliers  3,677   5,049 
Advance to suppliers – related party  21,387     
Prepayment - related party (current)  60,000   - 
Deferred offering cost  -   233,339 
Promissory note receivable  -   623,449 
Note receivable - stockholder  -   15,862 
Total current assets  11,056,823   7,222,686 
Right-of-use asset  101,221   - 
Other non-current assets  7,697   - 
Prepayment - related party  6,845   126,965 
TOTAL ASSETS $11,172,586  $7,349,651 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICITS)        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable - related party $-  $8,543,243 
Accrued and other liabilities  592,822   219,815 
Tax payable  6,627   6,673 
Other payable - related party  -   6,269 
Short term bank loan  -   821,982 
Lease liability - current  57,349   - 
Warranty liabilities - current portion  30,023   69,010 
Total current liabilities  686,821   9,666,992 
Lease liability - noncurrent  52,753   - 
Warranty liabilities - noncurrent  6,810   14,274 
TOTAL LIABILITIES  746,384   9,681,266 
         
Stockholders’ equity (deficits)        
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 22,595,363 and 18,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024  2,260   1,800 
Additional paid-in capital  37,653,029   142,899 
Retained earnings (Accumulated deficits)  (27,229,088)  (2,470,588)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  -   (5,726)
Total stockholders’ equity (deficits)  10,426,202   (2,331,615)
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICITS) $11,172,586  $7,349,651 


AMC ROBOTICS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS		 
  
  Years ended 
  December 31, 
  2025  2024 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES        
Net income (loss) $(24,817,342) $(776,960)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities:        
(Reversal) for credit losses - related party  -   (1,262,146)
Loss from the change of the FV of Warrant Liability-  25,549,272   - 
Provision (reversal) for warranty  (45,993)  40,724 
Inventory impairment losses  163,037   1,326,355 
Non-cash lease expenses  78,154   - 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable  53,875   39,774 
Accounts receivable - related party  (1,875,722)  247,029 
Inventories, net  2,323,374   176,547 
Prepaid expenses  (254,555)  (17,341)
Other receivable  -   (125,000)
Other receivable - related party, net  1,483,933   651,435 
Advance to suppliers  (3,677)  - 
Advance to suppliers – related party  (16,338)  37 
Other non-current assets  (7,697)  - 
Due from stockholder  -   548,759 
Prepayment - related party  60,120   1,244 
Accounts payable  -   (479)
Accounts payable - related party  (8,543,243)  (255,579)
Accrued and other liabilities  373,007   23,996 
Tax payable  (46)  (12,082)
Other payable - related party  (6,269)  1,935 
Warranty liabilities - current portion  7,006   (32,060)
Warranty liabilities - noncurrent  (7,464)  (7,733)
Lease liability  (69,272)  - 
Net cash provided by / (used in) operating activities $(5,555,840) $568,455 
         
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES        
Issuance of note receivable – stockholder  -   (552,217)
Repayment of note receivable - stockholder  15,862   986,844 
Repayment of promissory note  -   (623,449)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $15,862  $(188,822)
         
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES        
Deferred offering cost  (593,140)  (233,339)
Capital contribution  5,000,000   80,000 
Capital contribution from SPAC  2,971,033   - 
Payments related to FPA arrangement  (6,681,818)  - 
Proceeds from FPA settlement  4,305,872   - 
Proceeds from PIPE shares issued  8,000,000   - 
Proceeds from short term loan  -   821,982 
Proceeds from note payable - related party  -   1,353,700 
Repayment of note payable - related party  (821,982)  (2,171,162)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $12,179,965  $(148,819)
         
Effect of changes of foreign exchange rate on cash and cash equivalent  5,726   273 
         
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents  6,645,714   231,087 
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period  358,887   127,800 
Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period $7,004,601  $358,887 
         
Supplemental Cash Flow Disclosures        
Cash paid for interest expenses $17,605  $24,453 
Cash paid for income taxes $-  $42,768 
         
NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES        
Non-cash activity from deconsolidation of VIEs $58,843   - 
Non-cash reclassification of SPAC accumulated deficit to APIC $6,886,461   - 
Right-of-use asset obtained in exchange for lease obligation $168,418  $- 
Unpaid deferred offering cost $225,000     


AMC ROBOTICS CORPORATION
 
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES 
  
  For the years ended December 31 
  2025  2024 
Net income (loss) (24,817,342) (776,960)
Add: Interest expense 24,616  7,943 
Add: Income tax expense 4,651  7,824 
EBITDA (24,788,075) (761,193)
Add: Loss from change in fair value of PIPE warrant liability 25,549,272  - 
Add: Loss on deconsolidation 5,310  - 
Adjusted EBITDA 766,507  (761,193)



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