Peru Moda Deco North America 2026 Returns to New York With a Broader Sourcing Offer

New York, United States, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 20–21, Peru Moda Deco North America returns to New York at a moment when brands and retailers are rethinking how and where they source. Ongoing supply chain shifts have pushed companies to look for partners that combine reliability with the ability to adapt, and Peru is positioning itself within that conversation.

Organized by PROMPERÚ, the event will bring together 50 Peruvian exporters and around 130 international buyers at the Metropolitan Pavilion. The format is built around pre-arranged business meetings and product showcases, creating a direct space for engagement between suppliers and sourcing teams across apparel, accessories, footwear, and home décor.

This year’s edition expands its scope with the inclusion of footwear and accessories, alongside categories that have traditionally defined Peru’s export offer such as cotton apparel, alpaca garments, babywear, and home textiles. The broader mix reflects how suppliers are responding to evolving demand across product segments and price points.

Peru’s relevance in New York is closely tied to its material base and manufacturing consistency. Peruvian Pima and Tangüis cotton remain central to its positioning, particularly in premium and mid-premium categories where fiber quality directly influences product performance. Alpaca continues to attract attention from brands working in the high-end segment, valued for its thermal properties, lightness, and distinct texture.

Beyond fibers, suppliers are expanding into new materials and processes, incorporating sustainability requirements that are increasingly shaping sourcing decisions. This includes the use of natural inputs such as Amazonian rubber and plant-based fibers from dry forest ecosystems, alongside production practices aligned with environmental standards.

Peru’s manufacturing structure also plays a role in its positioning. Compared with larger sourcing hubs, companies often operate with closer communication cycles and more flexible production runs, factors that have gained importance as brands adjust inventory strategies and timelines.

The platform has already shown its commercial potential. In 2025, Peru Moda Deco North America generated USD 37.4 million in business opportunities, reinforcing New York’s role as a meeting point between Peruvian suppliers and international buyers.

As the 2026 edition approaches, the event returns with a more diversified offer and a clearer alignment with how sourcing strategies are evolving. For buyers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Europe, it offers access to suppliers working with established materials and production models that reflect current market conditions.

Peru Export and Tourism Promotion Board (PROMPERÚ). We are the government agency in charge of the development and implementation of global strategies to position Peru via the promotion of its image, tourist destinations, added value exports, and investments.





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