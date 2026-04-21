RedotPay Integrates SUI and USDC-Sui to Enable Seamless Stablecoin-based Payments and Global Payouts

HONG KONG, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The integration allows RedotPay’s over 7 million users to spend and send Sui-native assets efficiently and cost-effectively on traditional payment rails.

Main Takeaways:

RedotPay is among the first crypto card providers to move beyond bridged assets to support Native USDC on Sui. This integration reinforces RedotPay's position as a leading stablecoin-based payment provider, enabling millions of users with instant global transactions and seamless fiat-to-crypto utility.

Payments using SUI and USDC-Sui will now be accessible to users in 100+ countries worldwide, built on RedotPay’s fast-growing stablecoin-based payments networks.

Through the RedotPay app, users can securely send SUI, USDC-Sui, and other supported digital assets to their wallets for global payouts.



RedotPay, a global stablecoin-based payments fintech, today announced a strategic partnership with Sui, a high-performance blockchain designed to move digital assets as freely as messages, to bring SUI and USDC-Sui capabilities to RedotPay. The integration allows RedotPay customers to spend and send Sui-native assets seamlessly with low transaction fees via the RedotPay app.

RedotPay has emerged as one of the fastest-growing stablecoin-based payments networks in the world, processing over US$10 billion in annualized payment volume as of November 2025. Its flagship product, the RedotPay card, is supported by Apple Pay and Google Pay and features built-in crypto on and off-ramps, enabling seamless payments at real-world merchants with all supported digital assets on its platform.

RedotPay is among the first crypto card providers to move beyond bridged assets to support Native USDC on Sui. Through this integration, RedotPay unlocks access to Sui’s dedicated payments infrastructure, which has been purpose-built by Mysten Labs, the original stablecoin team behind Meta’s Diem network, to enable seamless digital transactions that move as freely as messages. RedotPay users holding SUI or USDC-Sui can now spend their assets in everyday life. With RedotPay’s “send crypto, receive local currency” feature, global payouts are simplified. For Sui, the addition establishes a direct onramp for fiat payments, marking its latest push to become the de facto blockchain for digital commerce worldwide.

SUI and USDC-Sui are the latest leading crypto assets to be integrated with RedotPay, which already supports BNB, BTC, ETH, S, SOL, TON, TRX, USDC, USDT, and XRP through its Multi-Currency Wallet. Beyond retail spending, RedotPay also supports easy conversions between digital assets and local currencies, allowing users to securely send and swap their digital assets with near-instant finality, regardless of location or borders.

“It's clear that digital assets are quickly becoming the future of digital commerce,” said Jonathan Chan, Co-Founder and Head of Partnerships of RedotPay. “At RedotPay, our mission is to make digital finance accessible, secure, and efficient for everyone. By integrating Sui's high-performance network, we’re providing more options for our global users to make instant payments with their digital holdings. This partnership is not just a technical integration, it’s a major step toward making crypto payments seamlessly integrated into traditional transactions.” “We knew that the future of digital payments was to effectively imagine it as sending a text; you don’t think about cost or the underlying networks required to send the message, you just send it,” said Adeniyi Abiodun, Co-founder and CPO at Mysten Labs. “By integrating with RedotPay, we are moving past the 'experimental' phase of crypto payments. Users can now leverage the speed of Native USDC on Sui to buy coffee, pay for travel, or shop online at over 130 million merchants worldwide without the friction of typical blockchain wait times. This is the standard for on-chain payments.”

About RedotPay

RedotPay is a global stablecoin-based payment fintech that integrates blockchain solutions with traditional banking and finance infrastructures. Our intuitive platform empowers millions around the world to spend and send digital assets, ensuring faster, more accessible and inclusive financial services. RedotPay advances financial inclusion for the unbanked and supports crypto enthusiasts, driving global adoption of secure and flexible stablecoin-powered financial solutions to bring crypto to real life. For more information, users can visit www.redotpay.com.

About Sui

Sui, where money moves as freely as messages, is a next-generation Layer 1 blockchain built for scalable finance and global payments. Founded by the core team behind Meta’s stablecoin initiative and powered by an object-centric model, Sui makes assets, permissions, and user data programmable and ownable. Sui’s primitives offer builders everything they need to create high-performance payments and financial applications, including instant agentic payments. Users can learn more at sui.io.

For media inquiries, users can contact:

RedotPay: press@redotpay.com

Sui: media@sui.io

Disclaimer: This publication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, investment, or other professional advice. It does not represent an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any products, securities, or financial instruments. The information is provided on an “as is” basis as of the date indicated and is subject to change without prior notice. Rabbit7 Holding (BVI) Limited (“RedotPay”) makes no representations or warranties, express or implied, regarding the completeness, accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of the content. RedotPay, along with its directors, officers, agents, employees and affiliates, expressly disclaims any liability for any direct, indirect, special, incidental, consequential, punitive or exemplary damages, arising from the use of or reliance on this publication. Readers should seek independent professional advice before taking any action in relation to the matters concerned herein. This publication is strictly confidential and may not be reproduced, distributed or transmitted in any form or by any means without RedotPay’s prior written consent. The English version shall prevail in the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between the various language versions hereof.

Contact

Consultant

Caleb Leung

Burson

caleb.leung@bursonglobal.com

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