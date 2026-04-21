TBRG Investor News: If You Have Suffered Losses in TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBRG), You Are Encouraged to Contact The Rosen Law Firm About Your Rights

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBRG) resulting from allegations that TruBridge may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased TruBridge securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=56548 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On March 17, 2026, TruBridge filed a Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25, in which it stated that TruBridge was unable to file its Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. The report stated its inability to file was a result of “the identification of out-of-period errors of previously issued financial statements and the consequential need to complete certain related analyses.” In addition, the report stated that “the Company’s management identified errors in the Company’s previously issued consolidated financial statements, including for the years ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, as well as out-of-period errors in the condensed financial statements for the quarters ended March 31, June 30, and September 30, 2025. These errors relate to revenue recognition and related contract cost, stock-based compensation expense, and capitalized software development expense. As a result, the Company is required to make revisions to its previously issued consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, filed with its Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the years then ended, in order to recognize certain of such revenues, costs and expenses in the appropriate fiscal year.”

On this news, TruBridge’s stock price fell $1.84 per share, or 10.5%, to close at $15.75 per share on March 17, 2026.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved, at that time, the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. At the time Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

case@rosenlegal.com

www.rosenlegal.com