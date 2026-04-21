SIKA EXPANDS ITS ACTIVITIES IN CENTRAL ASIA WITH A NEW NATIONAL SUBSIDIARY IN KYRGYZSTAN



Sika is strengthening its position in Central Asia by establishing a new national subsidiary in Kyrgyzstan. With this step, the company is expanding its global network to 103 national subsidiaries and underscoring the strategic significance of the dynamically growing region. The new subsidiary in Bishkek will increase customer proximity and create the basis for better market access in an attractive economic environment.



Kyrgyzstan is one of the fastest-growing economies in Central Asia. Forecasts of average annual GDP growth are around 7% for the 2026-2030 period. Key growth drivers in the construction industry include industrial construction projects and investments in infrastructure and energy projects. These receive significant support from programs of international financial institutions – including the World Bank – and provide reliable demand momentum in the construction industry.

Against this backdrop, Sika is strengthening its local presence in Kyrgyzstan by establishing a new national subsidiary. Direct market access will enable the company to get involved at an early stage in construction projects, to gear its product portfolio in a targeted manner to local market requirements and customer needs and thus increase the benefit for customers.

Christoph Ganz, Regional Manager EMEA: “With the establishment of a local organization in Kyrgyzstan, we are complementing our existing activities in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and thus strengthening our regional network in Central Asia. It provides a strong foundation for the targeted expansion of our market position in the region and for further growth.”

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 103 countries around the world, produces in over 400 factories, and develops innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation industries toward greater environmental compatibility. In 2025, Sika’s 33,700 employees generated annual sales of CHF 11.20 billion.



CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications and

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com



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Media Release