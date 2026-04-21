Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from April 13 to April 17, 2026

 | Source: Elis S.A. Elis S.A.

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred
from April 13 to April 17, 2026

Puteaux, April 21, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from April 13 to April 17, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer nameIssuer code
(LEI)		 Transaction dateISIN CodeDaily total Volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros)Platform (MIC Code)
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/13/2026FR001243512114,42425.8780AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/13/2026FR001243512174,10925.8640CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/13/2026FR001243512114,03525.8674TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/13/2026FR001243512196,21425.8753XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/14/2026FR001243512114,56526.1887AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/14/2026FR001243512175,79326.1888CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/14/2026FR001243512114,25726.1889TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/14/2026FR001243512198,82326.1943XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/15/2026FR001243512115,21426.3062AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/15/2026FR001243512174,69926.3055CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/15/2026FR001243512114,50926.3065TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/15/2026FR001243512198,52826.3074XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/16/2026FR001243512115,10026.5795AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/16/2026FR001243512174,44126.5881CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/16/2026FR001243512114,71426.5822TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/16/2026FR001243512198,68326.5785XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/17/2026FR001243512115,72426.9298AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/17/2026FR001243512176,16526.9231CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/17/2026FR001243512114,56026.9255TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/17/2026FR001243512199,08326.9222XPAR
 Total1,013,64026.3783 

        
The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly (ii), the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

Attachment


Attachments

Elis - Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from April 13 to April 17, 2026
GlobeNewswire

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