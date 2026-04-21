Aspocomp will publish its Interim Report for January–March 2026 on Wednesday April 29, 202

Aspocomp Group Plc, Investor News, April 21, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Finnish time





Aspocomp will publish its Interim Report for January–March 2026 on Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at around 8:00 a.m. Finnish time.

Aspocomp’s CEO Manu Skyttä will present the Interim Report in a webcast on the same day starting at 1:00 p.m. Finnish time. The webcast will be held in Finnish and can be accessed at https://aspocomp.events.inderes.com/aspocomp-group-oyj-q1/register. Questions are requested to be submitted in writing via the chat functionality of the webcast portal.

The presentation material and a recording of the webcast (in Finnish) will be available at Aspocomp’s website https://aspocomp.com/investors/interim-reports/reports/.

Further information

Manu Skyttä

President and CEO, Aspocomp Group Plc

tel. +358 20 775 6860

manu.skytta(at)aspocomp.com



Aspocomp – heart of your technology

A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company’s own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.

Aspocomp’s customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.

Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland’s major technology hubs.

www.aspocomp.com