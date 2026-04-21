Hamilton Global Opportunities plc (ALHGO.PA) published its 2025 full-year financial results and activity report





Highlights for 2025: Hamilton Global Opportunties plc (“HGO”) took advantage of the positive trading performance of Miami International (”MIAX”) following its IPO in August 2025 to exit the majority of its position in the company generating an attractive return on investment. HGO also continued its support of AntariaPharma a tech-enabled, alternative lending platform specialised in pharmacies through two further equity investments bringing HGO’s total commitment to €5.5 million.







Financial highlights:

Profit after tax of €5,769,586 Earnings per share €9.18 NAV per share €44.74 Cash & cash equivalents €8,430,037 (including money market investments) Net assets of €28,117,324 as of December 31, 2025



Dividend

Following confirmation of HGO’s results for the financial year ended 31 December 2025 the board of Hamilton Global Opportunities plc has recommended the distribution of a final dividend to shareholders of €3.44 per share, with a record date of 31 st March 2026. The final dividend and the payment mechanism are subject to shareholder approval at HGO’s Annual General Meeting which will take place on the 14 th May 2026 and, if the dividend is approved, by shareholders it is expected to be payable a minimum of one week thereafter.





Annual General Meeting

The board of directors of HGO would like to announce that the company’s Annual Geneal Meeting will be held on the 14 th May. As for previous Annual General Meetings shareholders will be able to participate online, connection details will be announced in due course.







London, April 21, 2026 at 7:30 a.m. GMT- Hamilton Global Opportunities plc (GB00BMDXQ672 - ALHGO) publishes its annual results for 2025, approved by the Board of Directors on April 17, 2026, and its annual financial report, which is available at the bottom of this page, the company's website (hamiltongo.eu) and on the AMF website.

Gustavo Perrotta, Founder and CEO of Hamilton Global Opportunities, said:

"2025 has been a transformational year for Hamilton Global Opportunities plc as we have been able to take the opportunity to successfully exit the majority of our investment in MIAX. The sale of the position in MIAX confirms the strategic objectives that we outlined to shareholders when we listed in 2021. The board of directors of HGO is now very pleased to be able to recommend a distribution of capital to shareholders by means of a dividend which will be subject to shareholder approval at our AGM on the 14th May. ”

PERFORMANCE







Assets as at 31 December 2026 (in €) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Non-current assets Tangible assets 33 336 86 449 Investments 24 316 395 23 515 934 Trade and other receivables 638 515 57 100 Total non-current assets 24 988 246 23 659 483 Current assets Trade and other receivables 162 437 66 896 Cash and cash equivalents 144 231 1 000 096 Financial Assets 8 285 806 1 535 456 Total current assets 8 592 474 2 602 448 Total assets 33 580 720 26 261 931 Liabilities Trade and other liabilities 0 57 100 Loans and Borrowings 425 677 3 080 135 Deferred tax liability 1 497 228 515 354 Total liabilities 1 922 905 3 652 589 Current liabilities Trade and other liabilities 870 669 192 237 Loans and other borrowings 2 669 822 45 260 Total current liabilities 3 540 491 237 497 Net assets 28 117 324 22 371 845

Details of the main changes in the financial statements

Net assets amounted to €28.117 million, compared to €22.371 million on December 31, 2024.

At December 31, 2025, the cash position (including money market investments) was €8,430,037 compared to €1,000,096 on December 31, 2024.





Key performance indicators



2025 2024 NAV per share €44.74 €37.05 Earnings per share 9.18 0.96 Capital investment as a percentage of net assets 117.41% 104.91% Profit/loss after tax €5 769 586 €(49 362)*

(*- as restated)

The share price as of 31 December 2025, at €43.20 remains stable despite there being considerable volatility in financial markets throughout the year.

Highlights of the year 2025

MIAX - First successful exit from one of HGO’s early investments

AntariaPharma – continued investment in existing portfolio companies such as AntariaPharma

Dividend – proposal from the board of directors to distribute a divided to shareholders

NAV growth – Net Asset Value now exceeds market capitalisation of HGO for the first time

Cash – significant cash reserves of €8,430,037, including money market investments

About Hamilton Global Opportunities:

Hamilton Global Opportunities PLC (“HGO”) is an investment company listed on the Euronext Growth Market in Paris (ALHGO) focusing on investments in Tech, Fintech and MedTech principally in the United States and the EU. The HGO management team has significant relevant experience in structuring direct investments in the areas above mentioned. For more information, please visit: hamiltongo.eu

Contact

Hamilton Global Opportunities

Gustavo Perrotta

Founder & CEO

gp@hamiltongo.eu

Gavin Alexander

Director & CRO

ga@hamiltongo.eu









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