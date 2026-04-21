Eclipse Foundation Launches Open VSX Managed Registry

BRUSSELS, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Eclipse Foundation today announced Open VSX Managed Registry, the open source software ecosystem’s first foundation-operated managed service for critical developer infrastructure.

Open VSX is the open source, vendor-neutral extension registry for tools built on the VS Code™ extension API. It powers a rapidly expanding ecosystem of AI-native IDEs, cloud development environments, and VS Code-compatible platforms, including Kiro by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google’s Antigravity, Cursor, VSCodium, Windsurf, IBM Bob, Ona (Gitpod), and others.

Open VSX Managed Registry provides commercial adopters with a 99.95% uptime SLA, service credits, defined support tiers, and enterprise-grade operational assurance for sustained, production-scale usage.

As AI-driven development accelerates automation, continuous installs, and machine-to-machine traffic, extension registries have become high-traffic, always-on infrastructure. What was once primarily community-scale usage now reflects sustained commercial platform dependency at global scale.

“Open VSX has become critical infrastructure for modern developer platforms,” said Mike Milinkovich, Executive Director of the Eclipse Foundation. “As AI-era usage drives exponential growth in traffic and operational complexity, commercial adopters require defined service levels and operational guarantees. Open VSX Managed Registry provides enterprise-grade reliability and accountability while preserving open governance, vendor neutrality, and free access for developers.”

Open VSX now serves more than 300 million downloads per month, with peak daily traffic exceeding 200 million requests. The registry hosts over 12,000 extensions from more than 8,000 publishers, and continues to grow rapidly as adoption expands across AI-native developer tooling and cloud-based platforms.

Operating a global extension registry at this scale requires significant investment in compute capacity, bandwidth, storage, security operations, and the engineering expertise necessary to maintain availability and resilience. AI-driven development is accelerating that demand. With automated workflows and coding agents, a single developer can now generate infrastructure load comparable to that of dozens of traditional users, increasing both traffic volume and operational complexity.

Initial customers of the Open VSX Managed Registry include AWS, Google, and Cursor. These organisations are adopting the managed service to secure production-grade reliability, defined service levels, and predictable scaling for global developer platforms.

The service is designed for organisations using Open VSX as critical infrastructure within commercial products, AI-scale services, or enterprise development environments. It aligns operational accountability with the expectations of production systems.

What Open VSX Managed Registry delivers:

99.95% availability targets with service credits

Defined usage tiers aligned to sustained request-per-second consumption

Multi-region architecture, including European-based infrastructure, for resilience and low latency

24/7 monitoring and tier-based incident response aligned to defined support SLAs

Capacity planning for high-volume automated workloads

Identity-based access controls and usage dashboards

Vendor-neutral governance under the Eclipse Foundation





The managed service is typically significantly more cost-effective than self-hosting equivalent global infrastructure at scale. In addition to operating production-grade infrastructure, Open VSX represents a large and growing ecosystem of extensions, where attracting and supporting thousands of publishers and maintaining marketplace trust are essential to delivering long-term value.

Individual developers and open source projects never pay to use the Open VSX Registry. Publishing, search, and standard development workflows remain unchanged. Open source IDEs and community projects continue to benefit from generous free-tier limits.

Paid tiers apply when enterprise tools, IDEs, or platforms embed Open VSX at production scale and require predictable capacity and SLA-backed operations. This usage-aligned model ensures commercial consumption funds the operational investment required to keep Open VSX secure, resilient, and sustainable.

By operating the managed service directly, the Eclipse Foundation brings more than 20 years of experience running mission-critical open source infrastructure for a global ecosystem of millions of developers and thousands of industry adopters. Organisations can now depend on defined service levels while still maintaining vendor neutrality and transparent governance.

“AI agents have changed the economics of developer infrastructure,” said Thabang Mashologu, Chief Marketing Officer & Head of Products at the Eclipse Foundation. “Registries that were designed for human-scale usage must now operate at machine-scale traffic levels. When commercial platforms depend on Open VSX at production scale, the underlying infrastructure must meet enterprise expectations. This managed service delivers SLA-backed reliability and predictable scaling, while ensuring Open VSX remains open and freely accessible to individual developers and open source projects.”

Early commercial adoption of Open VSX Managed Registry

AWS – “With Kiro, we need extension registry infrastructure that matches our commitment to reliability and performance at global scale. Open VSX Managed Registry will allow us to provide Kiro users access to the tooling and customization they need to continue building and innovating.” – Kathy Kam, Director of Software Development, AWS

Google – “Google Antigravity relies on consistent, high-availability access to the open VS Code extension ecosystem. The managed service provides a clear and supported path to depend on Open VSX at production scale.” - Anshul Ramachandran, Group Product Manager, Google DeepMind

Availability

Open VSX Managed Registry is available immediately.

Organisations using Open VSX as critical infrastructure within commercial or AI-scale platforms can learn more about service tiers, SLA details, and pricing at https://managed.open-vsx.org , or contact the Open VSX Managed Registry Sales team at sales@open-vsx.org to discuss their operational requirements.

The Open VSX Registry remains freely accessible at open-vsx.org .

About the Open VSX Registry

The Open VSX Registry is the open, vendor-neutral extension registry for tools built on the VS Code™ extension API. Governed transparently under the Eclipse Foundation, it provides developers, publishers, and platform builders with a trusted open alternative to proprietary extension marketplaces. Because Eclipse Open VSX is open source and self-hostable, organisations may also deploy their own internal registry implementations as needed.

About the Eclipse Foundation

The Eclipse Foundation provides a global community of individuals and organisations with a vendor-neutral, business-friendly environment for open source collaboration and innovation. We host Adoptium, the Eclipse IDE, Jakarta EE, Open VSX, Software Defined Vehicle, and more than 400 high-impact open source projects. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, we are an international non-profit association supported by over 300 members. Our events, including Open Community Experience (OCX) , bring together developers, industry leaders, and researchers from around the world. To learn more, follow us on X and LinkedIn , or visit eclipse.org .

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