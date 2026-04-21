21shares Enhances Hyperliquid Staking ETP with Staking Rewards

Investors can now capture rewards from the protocol commanding over 50% of DEX perpetual open interest

Zurich, 21 April 2026 – 21shares , a global leader in cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs), today announced the addition of staking rewards to the 21shares Hyperliquid Staking ETP (Ticker: HYPE). The upgrade allows investors to capture underlying protocol yields in addition to tracking the price performance of Hyperliquid, the dominant decentralized exchange (DEX) for perpetual futures.

Exchange Product Name Ticker ISIN Fee SIX Swiss Exchange, Deutsche Börse Xetra 21shares Hyperliquid Staking ETP HYPE CH1471826029 2.50%





Hyperliquid has solidified its position as a category leader, commanding over 50% of DEX perpetual open interest and processing roughly $8 billion in daily volume. By integrating staking, the 21shares Hyperliquid Staking ETP provides a more comprehensive way for investors to participate in the growth of the Hyperliquid ecosystem, which has processed over $4 trillion in cumulative volume since its inception.

“Hyperliquid has effectively been the 'talk of the town' in the crypto world over the past few weeks, primarily because it has proven itself as the de facto trading venue for global liquidity during times of extreme geopolitical stress,” said Jasmin Muelhaupt, Director of Financial Product Development at 21shares. “While traditional markets remained dark during recent weekend conflicts, Hyperliquid’s 24/7 on-chain engine allowed for real-time price discovery of macro assets – effectively pricing global shocks hours ahead of legacy infrastructure. With the addition of staking to our HYPE ETP, we are now providing investors an institutional gateway to not only track a platform that commands over 50% of DEX perpetual open interest, but to participate directly in the underlying economic utility of a system that is rapidly becoming the ‘everything exchange’ for the modern market”.

Hyperliquid’s architecture sets a new standard for decentralized trading by operating entirely on-chain with a real-time order book, eliminating the need for external oracles. Key fundamental strengths include:

Robust revenue and tokenomics: Hyperliquid generates over $56 million per month in trading fees, maintaining a self-sustaining business model without relying on venture capital. Over 95% of this revenue is used for daily open-market buybacks of HYPE, which creates consistent demand and supports long-term value. Over $1 billion worth of tokens have been bought back to date, a scale and consistency unmatched in the space.

Long-term alignment: more than 76% of tokens are allocated to the community, with team tokens locked until 2028 to encourage sustainable growth.

Vertical Expansion: powered by the Hyperliquid Chain and HyperEVM, the platform allows for a full-stack financial operating system where developers can build applications natively.

The 21shares Hyperliquid Staking ETP is 100% physically backed and listed on SIX Swiss Exchange and Deutsche Börse Xetra.

With listings across Europe that include Euronext Paris, Euronext Amsterdam, London Stock Exchange, and SIX Swiss Exchange, 21shares remains the issuer with the largest and most diversified crypto ETP suite. For more information on 21shares’ full product suite, visit www.21shares.com .





Notes to editors

About 21shares

21shares is one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product (ETP) providers and offers one of the largest suites of crypto ETPs in the market. The company was founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. 21shares listed the world’s first physically-backed crypto ETP in 2018, building a seven-year track record of creating crypto ETPs that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. Backed by a specialized research team, proprietary technology, and deep capital markets expertise, 21shares delivers innovative and cost-efficient investment solutions.

21shares is a subsidiary of FalconX, one of the world's largest digital asset prime brokers. 21shares maintains independent operations from FalconX while strategically leveraging the resources and reach of FalconX to accelerate its mission and unlock new growth. For more information, please visit www.21shares.com.

Contact: audrey.belloff@21shares.com





DISCLAIMER

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of 21Shares AG in any jurisdiction. Neither this document nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever or for any other purpose in any jurisdiction. Nothing in this document should be considered investment advice.

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This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. The securities of 21Shares AG to which these materials relate have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will not be a public offering of securities in the United States. Neither the US Securities and Exchange Commission nor any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States has approved or disapproved of an investment in the securities or passed on the accuracy or adequacy of the contents of this presentation. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.

Within the United Kingdom, investments in crypto exchange-traded notes (cETNs) are classified by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as Restricted Mass Market Investments (RMMIs) and are considered high-risk and complex products. You should not invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money invested. cETNs are highly volatile, and you are unlikely to be protected if something goes wrong. These products are not covered by the UK Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) or the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS). This is not a recommendation to invest. Any investment decision should be based solely on the official offering documents of the Issuers (such as the approved base prospectus and final terms), published in accordance with applicable law.

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The approval of the Issuer’s Base Prospectus (EU) should not be understood as an endorsement by the SFSA of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. Eligible potential investors should read the Issuer’s Base Prospectus (EU) and the relevant Final Terms before making an investment decision in order to understand the potential risks associated with the decision to invest in the securities. You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and may be difficult to understand.

This document constitutes advertisement within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and the Swiss Financial Services Act (the “FinSA”) and not a prospectus. The 2026 Base Prospectus of 21Shares AG has been deposited pursuant to article 54(2) FinSA with BX Swiss AG in its function as Swiss prospectus review body within the meaning of article 52 FinSA. The 2026 Base Prospectus and the key information document for any products may be obtained at 21Shares AG's website (https://21shares.com/ir/prospectus or https://21shares.com/ir/kids ).

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