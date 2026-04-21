Applied Materials Announces Advantest as Innovation Partner for EPIC Platform in Silicon Valley

Companies will co-innovate to bridge the gap between front-end manufacturing and back-end testing of semiconductors and advanced packaging

Advantest to co-locate new, state-of-the-art Innovation Center with Applied’s EPIC Center in Silicon Valley

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc., the leader in materials engineering for the semiconductor industry, today announced that Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857), a leading semiconductor test equipment supplier, will join Applied’s EPIC platform as an innovation partner to strengthen the links between front-end manufacturing technologies and back-end testing of chips and packages, helping chipmakers bring new designs to market faster. To support this partnership, Advantest has established a new, state-of-the-art Innovation Center on Applied Materials’ R&D campus in Silicon Valley, that will seamlessly connect with Applied’s EPIC Center.

With the rising complexity of chips for AI and high-performance computing (HPC), cross-ecosystem collaboration has become increasingly important to accelerate next-generation semiconductors and 3D advanced packaging technologies. By bringing together Applied’s expertise in materials engineering and process control with Advantest’s leading capabilities in semiconductor testing and measurement, the companies intend to improve the integration of chip manufacturing processes, in-line metrology and inspection, and final device testing.

“Applied Materials designed the EPIC platform to dramatically accelerate the commercialization of next-generation semiconductors by co-locating and co-innovating with our customers and partners,” said Gary Dickerson, President and CEO of Applied Materials. “By collaborating side-by-side with Advantest, we can develop solutions that enable chipmakers to optimize end-to-end semiconductor production flows and bring new designs to market faster and more efficiently.”

“As semiconductors grow increasingly complex, close cooperation with partners throughout the supply chain is crucial to meeting industry demands with velocity and precision,” said Doug Lefever, Representative Director and Group CEO of Advantest Corporation. “Establishing our Innovation Center in Silicon Valley alongside Applied’s new EPIC Center allows us to collaborate faster and co-develop scalable and cost-effective testing methodologies for our customers’ next-generation devices.”

Applied’s new EPIC (Equipment and Process Innovation and Commercialization) Center in Silicon Valley represents the largest-ever U.S. investment in advanced semiconductor equipment R&D. The center is designed from the ground up to dramatically reduce the time it takes to commercialize breakthrough technologies from early-stage research to full-scale manufacturing. The facility is on track to become operational in 2026.

Independently located in a dedicated area of Applied Materials’ campus in Silicon Valley, Advantest’s Innovation Center provides state-of-the-art labs and research facilities equipped with the latest technology to support a wide range of R&D programs. This new facility allows engineering teams to collaborate on emerging industry requirements and develop fully integrated solutions for complex, next-generation semiconductors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including those regarding Applied’s investment and growth strategies, the development of new materials and technologies, industry outlook and technology requirements, the plans and expectations for the EPIC platform and Center, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements and their underlying assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements include, without limitation: the demand for semiconductors and customers’ technology requirements; the ability to develop new and innovative technologies; the ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights in key technologies; the ability to achieve the objectives of the EPIC platform and Center; and other risks and uncertainties described in Applied’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Applied’s most recent Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s current estimates, projections and assumptions, and Applied assumes no obligation to update them.



About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions that are at the foundation of virtually every new semiconductor and advanced display in the world. The technology we create is essential to advancing AI and accelerating the commercialization of next-generation chips. At Applied, we push the boundaries of science and engineering to deliver material innovation that changes the world. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

Contacts:

Applied Materials

Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676

Mike Sullivan (financial community) 408.986.7977