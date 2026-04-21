Australia Quick Commerce Databook Report 2026: Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Product Type, Payment Mode, Age Group, Location, Business Model, Delivery Time 2020-2029

Dublin, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Quick Commerce Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Product Type, Payment Mode, Age Group, Location, Business Model, and Delivery Time - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The quick commerce market in Australia is expected to grow by 6.9% annually, reaching US$2.80 billion by 2025. The quick commerce market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 6.5%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the quick commerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$2.62 billion to approximately US$3.63 billion.
Over the next 2-4 years, the competitive landscape is expected to stabilize around ecosystem-based models driven by retailers and logistics platforms, rather than standalone start-ups. Rapid delivery is expected to become a fundamental service layer spanning groceries, alcohol, and household essentials, increasingly supported by subscription programs and shared logistics networks. Market growth will progress gradually, emphasizing geographic expansion and integrated service offerings, while profitability and operational efficiency will remain key determinants of competitiveness.
Current State of the Market
- Australia's quick commerce sector has evolved from a start-up-driven phase to one dominated by major retail chains and delivery platforms that have embedded rapid fulfillment into their core operations. The market now reflects a more measured growth trajectory with an emphasis on operational consolidation.
- Traditional dark-store models that once supported ultra-fast deliveries have largely given way to hybrid approaches utilizing supermarket infrastructure and fulfillment centers. Consumer demand remains strongest in major metropolitan areas such as Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, with gradual expansion into regional towns through aggregator platforms. Growing price sensitivity has also pushed operators to prioritize sustainable delivery economics over pure speed.
Key Players and New Entrants
- Woolworths Group leads Australia's quick commerce segment through its MILKRUN brand, which provides rapid grocery delivery using its store network. Coles competes with its "Rapid Click & Collect" and same-day delivery options. Uber Eats and DoorDash have extended beyond restaurant delivery to include groceries and everyday essentials, forming partnerships with retailers such as IGA, Aldi, and Costco.
- Deliveroo's withdrawal in 2022 created a gap that was subsequently filled by multi-category platforms. Most new entrants are international aggregators expanding through retail collaborations rather than launching independent quick commerce brands.
Report Scope
Australia Quick Commerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics
- Gross Merchandise Value
- Gross Merchandise Volume
- Average Order Value
- Order Frequency per Year
Australia Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Product Type
- Groceries and Staples
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Snacks and Beverages
- Personal Care and Hygiene
- Pharmaceuticals and Health Products
- Home Decor
- Clothing and Accessories
- Electronics
- Others
Australia Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Payment Mode
- Instant Bank Transfer
- Wallets and Digital Payments
- Credit and Debit Cards
- Cash on Delivery
Australia Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Age Group
- Gen Z (15-25)
- Millennials (26-39)
- Gen X (40-55)
- Baby Boomers (Above 55)
Australia Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Location Tier
- Tier 1 Cities
- Tier 2 Cities
- Tier 3 Cities
Australia Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Business Model
- Inventory-led Model
- Hyper-local Model
- Multi-vendor Platform Model
- Others
Australia Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Delivery Time
- Delivery in 30 Minutes
- Delivery 30-60 Minutes
- Delivery in 3 Hours
Australia Quick Commerce Consumer Behavior and Demographics
- Average Subscription Uptake by Age Group
- Average Subscription Uptake by Location Tier
- Average Subscription Uptake
- Average Delivery Time
Australia Quick Commerce Revenue Structure and Composition
- Advertising Revenue
- Delivery Fee Revenue
- Subscription Revenue
Australia Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Product Type
- Gross Merchandise Value by Product Type
- Gross Merchandise Volume by Product Type
- Average Order Value by Product Type
- Order Frequency by Product Type
Australia Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Payment Mode
- Gross Merchandise Value by Payment Mode
- Gross Merchandise Volume by Payment Mode
- Average Order Value by Payment Mode
Australia Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Age Group
- Gross Merchandise Value by Age Group
- Gross Merchandise Volume by Age Group
- Average Order Value by Age Group
Australia Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Location Tier
- Gross Merchandise Value by Location Tier
- Gross Merchandise Volume by Location Tier
- Average Order Value by Location Tier
- Order Frequency by Location Tier
Australia Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Business Model
- Gross Merchandise Value by Business Model
- Gross Merchandise Volume by Business Model
- Average Order Value by Business Model
Australia Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Delivery Time
- Gross Merchandise Value by Delivery Time
- Gross Merchandise Volume by Delivery Time
- Average Order Value by Delivery Time
- Order Frequency by Delivery Time
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|140
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$3.63 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.6%
|Regions Covered
|Australia
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gjj78s
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