Brazil Quick Commerce Databook Report 2026: Market to Reach $6.45 Billion by 2029 - iFood, Rappi, and Ze Delivery Dominate as Incumbents Leverage Ecosystem Partnerships to Block New Entrants

Dublin, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Quick Commerce Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Product Type, Payment Mode, Age Group, Location, Business Model, and Delivery Time - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The quick commerce market in Brazil is expected to grow by 8.8% annually, reaching US$4.64 billion by 2025. The quick commerce market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 8.2%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the quick commerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$4.27 billion to approximately US$6.45 billion.





Over the next two to four years, Brazil's quick commerce sector is expected to consolidate around a handful of multi-category platforms. iFood, Rappi, and Ze Delivery will continue to dominate urban markets, while e-commerce leaders and foreign entrants compete through logistics innovation and price subsidies. Partnerships and service integration will replace aggressive standalone expansion.

The market will likely mature into an ecosystem model, where quick commerce becomes a service layer within broader digital platforms that combine food, retail, payments, and mobility. Regulatory and sustainability considerations will further favor established players with established operational scales and robust compliance systems.



Current State of the Market

Brazil's quick commerce market has evolved from early dark-store experiments to being dominated by multi-category delivery ecosystems. The sector is now largely led by incumbent food-delivery and e-commerce platforms rather than independent ultra-fast grocery start-ups. iFood remains the leading player, accounting for the majority of restaurant and grocery deliveries across more than 1,500 cities. Its ecosystem now covers meals, groceries, pharmacy, pet supplies, and fintech services.

Rappi serves as a major competitor in Brazil's quick commerce space, offering its "Turbo" service for groceries and everyday essentials through a network of micro-fulfillment centers in key urban areas. Ambev's Ze Delivery remains the market leader in on-demand beverage delivery, while large marketplaces such as MercadoLibre and Amazon have shortened their delivery times, increasingly narrowing the distinction between traditional e-commerce and quick commerce.

Key Players and New Entrants

Brazil's quick commerce ecosystem is dominated by a few large, well-capitalized platforms that have transitioned from food delivery or e-commerce into multi-category convenience delivery.iFood remains the dominant player in Brazil's quick commerce market, offering nationwide delivery across food, grocery, and pharmacy categories while expanding into fintech and employee-benefit solutions under its parent company, Prosus/Movile. Rappi continues to serve major cities through its "Rappi Turbo" network, focusing on rapid grocery and essential deliveries. Ambev's Ze Delivery leads the on-demand beverage segment and has diversified into convenience products via its "Modo Turbo" model.

Traditional retailers are also advancing their quick commerce capabilities. Grupo Pao de Acucar (GPA) has integrated express delivery through collaborations with iFood and Rappi, while Carrefour Brazil is expanding its "Carrefour Ja" service through its e-commerce platform. Magazine Luiza (Magalu) and Americanas are testing same-day delivery for electronics and home goods in select locations, further compressing fulfillment timelines.

New market entry is increasingly driven by ecosystem partnerships rather than independent start-ups. Following Uber Eats' exit from food delivery in 2022, Uber re-entered the space indirectly through collaborations with iFood and its own "Uber Flash" courier offering. Although some international players continue to assess opportunities in Brazil, the market remains largely consolidated, with local incumbents leveraging their extensive logistics infrastructure and strong customer bases to sustain competitive advantage.

Reasons to buy

Comprehensive Market Intelligence: Gain a holistic understanding of the overall quick commerce with detailed operational metrics such as gross merchandise value, gross merchandise volume, average order value, and order frequency across key product categories.

Gain a holistic understanding of the overall quick commerce with detailed operational metrics such as gross merchandise value, gross merchandise volume, average order value, and order frequency across key product categories. Granular Segmentation and Cross-Analysis: Explore the fast-growing quick commerce ecosystem through detailed segmentation by product type, payment mode, age group, location tier, business model, and delivery time, providing data into evolving consumer behavior and purchasing dynamics.

Explore the fast-growing quick commerce ecosystem through detailed segmentation by product type, payment mode, age group, location tier, business model, and delivery time, providing data into evolving consumer behavior and purchasing dynamics. Consumer Behavior and Ecosystem Readiness: Understand how demographics and payment method adoption are shaping consumer preferences and driving the expansion of instant delivery services in both urban and semi-urban markets.

Understand how demographics and payment method adoption are shaping consumer preferences and driving the expansion of instant delivery services in both urban and semi-urban markets. Data-Driven Forecasts and KPI Tracking: Access a comprehensive dataset of 100+ key performance indicators (KPIs) with historical and forecast data through 2029, offering visibility into growth drivers, market trends, and investment opportunities across the quick commerce sector.

Access a comprehensive dataset of 100+ key performance indicators (KPIs) with historical and forecast data through 2029, offering visibility into growth drivers, market trends, and investment opportunities across the quick commerce sector. Decision-Ready Databook Format: Presented in a structured, data-centric format compatible with analytical and financial modeling, the Databook enables quick commerce companies, retailers, investors, and logistics partners to make informed, evidence-based strategic decisions.

Report Scope



This report provides a detailed data-driven analysis of the quick commerce market in Brazil, focusing on the rapid delivery ecosystem and its growth trajectory. It examines key market segments, operational models, and consumer behavior shaping the evolution of instant delivery services:



Brazil Quick Commerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value

Gross Merchandise Volume

Average Order Value

Order Frequency per Year

Brazil Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Product Type

Groceries and Staples

Fruits and Vegetables

Snacks and Beverages

Personal Care and Hygiene

Pharmaceuticals and Health Products

Home Decor

Clothing and Accessories

Electronics

Others

Brazil Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Payment Mode

Instant Bank Transfer

Wallets and Digital Payments

Credit and Debit Cards

Cash on Delivery

Brazil Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Age Group

Gen Z (15-25)

Millennials (26-39)

Gen X (40-55)

Baby Boomers (Above 55)

Brazil Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Location Tier

Tier 1 Cities

Tier 2 Cities

Tier 3 Cities

Brazil Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Business Model

Inventory-led Model

Hyper-local Model

Multi-vendor Platform Model

Others

Brazil Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Delivery Time

Delivery in 30 Minutes

Delivery 30-60 Minutes

Delivery in 3 Hours

Brazil Quick Commerce Consumer Behavior and Demographics

Average Subscription Uptake by Age Group

Average Subscription Uptake by Location Tier

Average Subscription Uptake

Average Delivery Time

Brazil Quick Commerce Revenue Structure and Composition

Advertising Revenue

Delivery Fee Revenue

Subscription Revenue

Brazil Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Product Type

Gross Merchandise Value by Product Type

Gross Merchandise Volume by Product Type

Average Order Value by Product Type

Order Frequency by Product Type

Brazil Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Payment Mode

Gross Merchandise Value by Payment Mode

Gross Merchandise Volume by Payment Mode

Average Order Value by Payment Mode

Brazil Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Age Group

Gross Merchandise Value by Age Group

Gross Merchandise Volume by Age Group

Average Order Value by Age Group

Brazil Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Location Tier

Gross Merchandise Value by Location Tier

Gross Merchandise Volume by Location Tier

Average Order Value by Location Tier

Order Frequency by Location Tier

Brazil Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Business Model

Gross Merchandise Value by Business Model

Gross Merchandise Volume by Business Model

Average Order Value by Business Model

Brazil Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Delivery Time

Gross Merchandise Value by Delivery Time

Gross Merchandise Volume by Delivery Time

Average Order Value by Delivery Time

Order Frequency by Delivery Time

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.64 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $6.45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Brazil



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