China Quick Commerce Databook Report 2026: Market to Reach $126.74 Billion by 2029 - Meituan, Alibaba, and JD.com Dominate Consolidation as Sub-60-Minute Delivery Becomes the Tier 1 Standard

Dublin, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Quick Commerce Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Product Type, Payment Mode, Age Group, Location, Business Model, and Delivery Time - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The quick commerce market in China is expected to grow by 11.8% annually, reaching US$94.81 billion by 2025. The quick commerce market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 32.0%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the quick commerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$84.83 billion to approximately US$126.74 billion.





Over the next two to four years, competition in China's quick commerce market is projected to stay intense but increasingly consolidated around a few large ecosystem players with nationwide reach. Platform integration will deepen as instant retail becomes a core element of mainstream e-commerce. Retailers and consumer brands are likely to increasingly rely on large platform ecosystems for order fulfillment and last-mile delivery, while independent operators may pivot toward niche categories or partnership-based models. Long-term profitability will depend on improving delivery efficiency, developing private-label portfolios, and strengthening ecosystem collaborations.



Current State of the Market

China's quick commerce market is entering a consolidation phase after years of experimentation and competition across e-commerce, food delivery, and fresh grocery platforms. Integrated ecosystems rather than standalone operators now lead the market. Companies such as Alibaba (via Ele.me and Taobao Instant Delivery), Meituan (Shangou), and JD.com (JD NOW, formerly JDDJ) dominate instant retail logistics and fulfilment in major cities.

China's quick commerce model has moved beyond its earlier promotion-driven growth phase toward broader ecosystem integration, with delivery times under 60 minutes now standard in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. Niche grocery players such as Dingdong Maicai and Missfresh, which previously operated at scale, have reduced their footprint as profitability pressures intensified.

Key Players and New Entrants

China's quick commerce landscape is led by Meituan, Alibaba Group, and JD.com, each capitalizing on extensive logistics infrastructure and integrated merchant-consumer ecosystems. Meituan Shangou holds the leading position, supported by its vast delivery workforce and wide product range.

Alibaba's Ele.me has been fully connected with Taobao and Freshippo, enhancing its instant delivery capability. JD.com continues to expand its JD NOW service in partnership with Dada Nexus, extending operations to more than 2,000 cities. Among vertical-focused players, Dingdong Maicai stands out as one of the few consistently profitable operators, concentrating on fresh produce and ready-to-cook meals. Regional retailers and convenience store alliances are also entering the segment by collaborating with major platforms to increase reach and access to on-demand logistics networks.

Key Trends & Drivers



Instant retail integrates into core e-commerce journeys.

Instant (30-60 minute) delivery is being embedded directly into China's major e-commerce platforms rather than operating as a standalone niche service. Alibaba has launched a Taobao "Instant Commerce" portal that integrates Ele.me riders, promising delivery within 60 minutes. The portal reportedly handled tens of millions of orders per day within a month of its launch.

JD.com is expanding its instant delivery and takeaway offerings alongside its traditional next-day logistics network, while Meituan has introduced its "Meituan Shangou" (instant retail) brand for 30-minute delivery across multiple categories. Core e-commerce growth in China is maturing, prompting platforms to seek incremental use cases with higher engagement frequency, such as groceries, daily essentials, and food.

Dense urbanisation, high smartphone penetration, and existing food-delivery rider networks make it operationally feasible to extend from restaurant delivery into groceries, convenience items, and consumer electronics. Platforms are also seeking to keep users inside their ecosystem by offering a full spectrum from "instant" to "next-day," turning speed into a basic service dimension rather than a premium feature.

Instant retail is likely a standard option on the product detail pages of major platforms in Tier 1 and many Tier 2 cities, especially for high-frequency categories. The boundary between "food delivery," "q-commerce," and "e-commerce" will continue to blur as consumers experience a single, integrated journey with varying delivery-time promises rather than separate services.

For brands and retailers, integrating with instant delivery platforms is expected to become an essential distribution route in major urban markets, shaping decisions around product assortment, packaging formats, and promotional planning.

Subsidy-driven competition reshapes consumer expectations but pressures margins

The competitive landscape is being shaped by heavy investment and subsidies from Alibaba, JD.com, and Meituan as they race to scale instant retail volumes. Recent reporting indicates that Alibaba and JD.com have each earmarked around RMB 10 billion for incentives and discounts around instant delivery propositions, explicitly targeting Meituan's leadership.

Promotions increasingly bundle discounted food, groceries, and selected general merchandise with fast delivery, conditioning users to expect low prices and rapid fulfillment simultaneously.

Slower macroeconomic demand and intensifying competition in conventional e-commerce are prompting platforms to use subsidies to capture a share in emerging high-frequency use cases. Instant retail is viewed as a means to drive incremental traffic that can later be directed towards higher-margin categories, such as electronics and apparel, justifying near-term investment.

Strong cash positions at the leading platforms provide the capacity to run prolonged campaigns even if unit economics are currently thin.

Consumers will become more price-sensitive and more willing to switch between apps for minor savings, reinforcing the importance of subsidies and targeted promotions in the short term. Profitability will remain uneven: large horizontal platforms may absorb promotion costs, while smaller or vertical players without comparable balance sheets will face pressure to differentiate or exit.

Regulators may pay closer attention if price wars distort competition or put pressure on small merchants and riders, potentially leading to guidance on fair competition and pricing practices.

Offline retailers use instant delivery to extend store catchment and utilisation

Supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience chains in China are increasingly utilizing q-commerce platforms to transform their physical stores into local fulfillment nodes. Walmart China has integrated all of its stores with Meituan's platform to support real-time retail, making store inventory available for 30-minute delivery in multiple cities.

Traditional retailers are facing slower offline traffic and are looking to monetise store networks more efficiently, using them as micro-warehouses to meet on-demand orders. Large platforms want broad, near-home inventory coverage without owning all the real estate themselves, making partnerships with chains like Walmart, Freshippo, and regional supermarket groups attractive.

Consumers increasingly treat supermarkets' assortment as something they can access digitally, and are less willing to trade off speed for travelling to the store for routine purchases.

More national and regional chains are likely to sign exclusive or semi-exclusive partnerships with leading instant retail platforms, making access to certain banners a point of differentiation for the platforms. Store network optimisation (opening smaller high-throughput urban stores and adjusting layout for picking efficiency) will accelerate, with store P&L increasingly linked to online orders fulfilled from the premises.

Smaller offline retailers may choose to either specialise (e.g., in premium fresh or niche categories) or aggregate via local alliances to gain better terms on these platforms, thereby influencing supplier negotiation dynamics.

Vertical grocery specialists pursue operational discipline and selective growth

The earlier wave of fresh e-commerce in China saw aggressive expansion and subsequent consolidation; recent profitability at players like Dingdong reflects a shift toward efficiency and cash-flow focus rather than pure GMV growth.

Consumer demand for fresh groceries via quick commerce remains strong in major cities. Still, competition from platform-integrated services (Meituan, Ele.me, JD NOW) forces vertical players to differentiate themselves via product quality, private labels, and service consistency, rather than just speed. Capital availability for loss-making vertical models has decreased compared to earlier years, prompting management teams to demonstrate a clear path to sustainable profitability.

Standalone grocery specialists are likely to pursue selective city expansion, focusing on core regions where density supports strong economics, and invest in proprietary supply chains (e.g., fresh produce, meat, prepared foods) to differentiate themselves.

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