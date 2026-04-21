Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market Landscape Report 2026: A $5 Opportunity by 2031 - Technology Platforms, Approved Therapy Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insights

Dublin, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market Opportunity, Technology Platforms, Approved Therapy Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is a comprehensive and forward looking report on the global oncolytic virus immunotherapy market. It analyzes the clinical, regulatory, technology, and strategic landscape of the oncolytic virus immunotherapy market, and the competitive dynamics of the oncolytic virus market that is currently undergoing significant change with the initiation of several oncolytic virus-based drugs into the mid and late stages of clinical trials.



Report Findings & Highlights:

Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market Opportunity by 2031: > USD 5 Billion

Number of Approved Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapies: 3 Therapies

Approved Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

Oncolytic Viruses Immunotherapies in Clinical Trials Included in the Report: > 150 Therapies

Insight on Oncolytic Viruses Immunotherapies in Clinical Trials by Company, Indication & Phase

Marketed Oncolytic Viruses Immunotherapies Clinical

Proprietary Platforms Used for Developing Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy: > 15 in Report

Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Combinations With Other Therapeutic Agents Overview

Need for Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy & Why This Report?



Oncolytic virus immunotherapy is one of the most exciting and rapidly advancing therapeutic options within the immuno oncology space. The therapeutic potential of oncolytic viruses, which selectively infect, replicate, and destroy tumor cells while generating systemic anti-tumor immune responses, has been extensively studied. With the challenges that the oncology therapeutic space is currently facing, from tumor heterogeneity to immune escape mechanisms, and the rise of resistance to conventional therapeutic options, the traditional single-target or single mechanism approaches to oncology drug development have become increasingly inadequate. The dual mechanism of oncolytic viruses, which work through direct tumor lysis and immune system activation, offers a differentiated therapeutic opportunity to address the complex challenges of oncology.



The clinical validity of this therapeutic modality has been proved through the approval of oncolytic virus-based therapies like Oncorine in China, Imlygic in the US and EU, and Delytact in Japan. In addition to the approved oncolytic virus-based drugs, there is a significant global pipeline of oncolytic virus-based drugs currently under clinical investigation for the treatment of melanoma, glioma, head and neck cancer, lung cancer, and other solid tumors, alone or in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors and cell therapy.



Clinical Trials Insight Included in the Report



One of the significant aspects of the growth and development of the oncolytic virus immunotherapy market is clinical development and how it will continue to play an important role in the maturation of the market itself. As such, various clinical trials are currently underway and are assessing safety, dosing regimen optimization, systemic versus intratumoral delivery routes of administration, and therapeutic activity across a wide range of different oncology indications. Our report provides a comprehensive and structured understanding of clinical trials from first-in-human early-stage clinical trials through to late-stage confirmatory trials.



One of the significant aspects of clinical trials and their role in the development of oncolytic virus immunotherapy drugs is RP1 or vusolimogene oderparepvec by Replimune Group, Inc., currently undergoing late-stage clinical development in combination with checkpoint inhibitors in patients with advanced melanoma. Although it must be said that regulatory processes are complex and involve significant review processes, ongoing dialogue and confirmation of Phase 3 clinical trials are a significant indicator of the growing credibility of oncolytic virus immunotherapy drugs and their role in the future of oncology treatment protocols.



Major Companies Active in the R&D of Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapies



The competitive landscape of the oncolytic virus immunotherapy market is dominated by a wide range of different biotechnology innovators and multinational pharmaceutical corporations. While it must be said that biotechnology firms have led the way in terms of innovation and advancements in viral backbone and genetic payload technology, multinational pharmaceutical corporations are increasingly looking to develop and expand their own portfolios of oncolytic virus immunotherapy drugs.



Companies such as Merck & Co., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Astellas Pharma, and Roche are strategically placed in the immunotherapy landscape, with many already evaluating or working on viral-based solutions. On the other hand, biotechnology companies such as Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc., Lokon Pharma, TILT Biotherapeutics, Genelux Corporation, Candel Therapeutics, and Imugene Limited are working on innovative viral vectors and novel immune stimulatory payloads.



This creates an exciting environment for the development of immunotherapies, with elements of scientific innovation, strategic partnership, and clinical expansion across the world. The emergence of new players in Asia is also contributing to the development of the next generation of adenoviral vectors as well as stem cell-derived viral vectors, thus diversifying the competitive landscape.



Technology Platforms, Collaborations & Agreements



The development of oncolytic virus immunotherapies requires sophisticated technology platforms that can be utilized for the optimization of the specificity of the viruses, the stimulation of the immune system, the manufacturing process, as well as the systemic stability of the viruses. Companies are increasingly focusing on developing proprietary technology platforms that can be utilized for the insertion of immune-stimulatory genes such as cytokines or checkpoint inhibitors.



Strategic partnerships have become an important characteristic of the immunotherapy landscape. The partnerships between biotechnology companies and large pharmaceutical companies facilitate the sharing of costs, expansion of clinical capabilities, as well as the acceleration of the regulatory process. For instance, KaliVir Immunotherapeutics, Inc. has entered into a partnership with Roche for the evaluation of the viral therapy with existing immunotherapies. The partnerships between companies such as Imugene Limited, an Australian biotech, and JW Therapeutics, a Chinese biotech, also illustrate the increased interest in the combination of viral therapies with CAR-T cell therapies.



Manufacturing partnerships are also important, especially due to the technical challenge of viral production at GMP scale. Such partnerships are becoming increasingly integral to the development and commercialization planning process. These partnerships will collectively help to support the modularity of the platforms and speed up the process of translating them into the clinic.



Report Indicating Future Direction of the Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Segment



The report also indicates that the leading oncolytic virus immunotherapy candidates are likely to move into the late-stage development pipeline in the future. Moreover, the key clinical results are likely to be major inflection points in the development and acceptance of the oncolytic virus immunotherapy segment in the future. Additionally, the development of combination strategies is likely to continue to expand in the future, which may result in oncolytic virus immunotherapy becoming the prime choice in the treatment of cancer in the future due to its ability to be used as an immune primer in the multidimensional treatment of cancer.



The future development and research in the oncolytic virus immunotherapy segment are likely to be directed towards the optimization of systemic delivery, the development of enhanced immune payloads, and the development of biomarkers to identify the right kind of cancer patients in the future. Overall, the future development and acceptance of the oncolytic virus immunotherapy segment are likely to be supported through the development of regulatory support mechanisms, the increasing trend of institutional investment in the sector, and the development of partnerships in the sector, which is likely to result in the oncolytic virus immunotherapy segment becoming an integral part of the global cancer treatment sector in the future.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Introduction to Oncolytic Virus Therapy

2.1 Overview

2.2 Need for Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy



3. Globally Approved Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapies

3.1 Commercially Approved Therapies

3.2 Regulatory Designations: Breakthrough Therapy, Fast Track, Orphan, PRIME, MAT, RPDD



4. Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market Trend & Developments

4.1 Current Market Outline

4.2 Future Market Opportunities



5. Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapies Clinical Trials Overview

5.1 by Phase

5.2 by Country

5.3 by Company

5.4 by Indication

5.5 by Priority Status



6. Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapies Clinical Trials by Company, Indication & Phase

6.1 Research

6.2 Preclinical

6.3 Phase 0

6.4 Phase I

6.5 Phase I/II

6.6 Phase II

6.7 Phase II/III

6.8 Phase III

6.9 Registered



7. Marketed Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapies Clinical Insight



8. Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market Trends by Region

8.1 US

8.2 Europe

8.3 South Korea

8.4 Japan

8.5 Australia

8.6 UK

8.7 China



9. Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market Trends by Indications

9.1 Melanoma

9.2 Head & Neck Cancer

9.3 Brain Cancers

9.4 Gynecological Cancers

9.5 Hematological Malignancies

9.6 Lung Cancer

9.7 Pancreatic Cancer

9.8 Breast Cancer

9.9 Prostate Cancer

9.10 Hepatocellular Carcinoma



10. Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

10.1 Imlygic

10.1.1 Overview & Patent Insights

10.1.2 Pricing & Dosage

10.2 Oncorine (H101)

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 Pricing & Dosage

10.3 Delytact

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Pricing & Dosage



11. Platforms Used for Developing Advanced Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy



12. Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Combinations With Other Therapeutic Agents

12.1 Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy With Nanomaterials

12.2 Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy With Chemotherapy

12.3 Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy With Immunotherapy

12.4 Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy With Epigenetic Therapy



13. Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market Dynamics

13.1 Market Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 AdCure Bio

14.2 Adze Biotechnology

14.3 Akamis Bio

14.4 Beijing SyngenTech

14.5 Beijing WellGene Biotech

14.6 BioVex Inc. (Amgen)

14.7 Calidi Biotherapeutics

14.8 Creative Biolabs

14.9 Genelux Corporation

14.10 Immvira Pharma

14.11 KaliVir

14.12 Lokon Pharma

14.13 Oncolys BioPharma

14.14 Seneca Therapeutics

14.15 Shanghai Sunway Biotech

14.16 SillaJen Biotherapeutics

14.17 Takara Bio

14.18 TILT Biotherapeutics

14.19 Transgene

14.20 Virogin Biotech

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jq7z16

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