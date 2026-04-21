|Auction
|Auction results
|Auction date
|2026-04-21
|Start date
|2026-04-22
|Maturity date
|2026-04-29
|Interest rate
|1.75 %
|Offered volume, SEK bn
|512.0
|Total bid amount, SEK bn
|400.8
|Accepted volume, SEK bn
|400.8
|Number of bids
|14
|Percentage allotted, %
|100.00
RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE
| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank
Recommended Reading
-
April 21, 2026 03:30 ET | Source: Sveriges Riksbank
Bid date, 2026-04-21Auction date2026-04-21Settlement date2026-04-22Maturity Date2026-04-29Nominal amount512 billion SEKInterest rate1.75 %Bid times09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid dateBids are made...Read More
-
April 17, 2026 10:20 ET | Source: Sveriges Riksbank
Bid procedure, 2026-04-24BondsSWEDEN I/L BOND: 3113. SE0009548704. 2027-12-01SWEDEN I/L BOND: 3104, SE0000556599, 2028-12-01Bid date2026-04-24Bid times09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid dateOffered...Read More