Bispecific Antibody Market Landscape Report 2026: A Potential $60 Opportunity by 2031 - Insight on More than 550 Clinical Trials - Antibody Dosage, Patent, Price, Sales & Outlook

Dublin, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity, Antibody Dosage, Patent, Price, Sales & Clinical Trials Outlook 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report undertakes a systematic and comprehensive analysis of clinical trials, covering first-in-human studies to confirmatory late-stage studies. Our analysis includes trial design, patient selection criteria, dose strategies, combination therapies, as well as special focus on studies conducted on relapsed or refractory patient populations, where bispecific antibodies have shown promising results.

Report Findings & Highlights:

Number of Approved Bispecific Antibodies: 18

Global, Regional Annual & Quarterly Sales Insight

Global Bispecific Antibodies Market Opportunity: > USD 60 Billion by 2031

Global Bispecific Antibodies Market in 2025: > USD 16 Billion

Approved Antibodies Dosage, Patent, Pricing & Sales Insight

Insight on Bispecific Antibodies Proprietary Platforms: >30 Platforms

Comprehensive Insight on More than 550 Bispecific Antibodies in Clinical Trials

Global Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Trials by Company, Indication & Phase

The emerging trends in clinical strategies are also exploring bispecific antibodies beyond oncology to other diseases such as autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, thereby expanding the potential application of bispecific antibodies. The progress of bispecific antibodies to late-stage development and regulatory submissions underscores the growing confidence in this class of drugs.

Need for Bispecific Antibodies & Why This Report?



Bispecific antibodies have been at the forefront of revolutionizing the horizon of immunotherapy and targeted therapy due to their potential to address the complexities of disease more effectively. With the persistence of challenges in cancer therapy, tumor heterogeneity, pathway redundancy, and treatment resistance limiting the full potential of single-agent therapy, there is a growing need for bispecific antibody therapeutics.



In the recent years, bispecific antibodies have witnessed substantial growth in the pharmaceutical market, especially in cancer therapy, where they have been shown to have substantial potential in harnessing the immune system to fight cancer. Apart from cancer, bispecific antibodies have also been evaluated for autoimmune diseases and beyond.



The global bispecific antibody market was estimated to be around US$ 16.9 Billion in 2025, with the US dominating the market, representing more than 60% of the total sales. With 18 bispecific antibodies already approved and regulatory filings for additional candidates in progress, the market is transitioning toward commercial maturity, supported by strong clinical progress and continued industry investment. This report, thus, serves as a valuable asset to pharmaceutical companies, investors and other stakeholders seeking realization in this continuously expanding market



Clinical Trials Insight Included in the Report



Clinical trials have been at the core of bispecific antibody therapeutics development. With a large pipeline of bispecific antibodies under clinical investigation for various indications, particularly in oncology, bispecific antibodies are being evaluated for their potential to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors such as non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and colorectal cancer (CRC).



Major Companies Active in the R&D of Bispecific Antibodies



The bispecific antibody market has a competitive environment that is influenced by the active participation of both established pharmaceutical players as well as emerging biotechnology players. Established players such as JNJ, Amgen, Genmab and Roche are still at the forefront, backed by their financial capabilities, development expertise, as well as their existing oncology franchise. These players are continually expanding their bispecific antibody pipeline across various diseases, thereby not only strengthening their position but also expanding their presence in this class of drugs. However, they are also continuously diversifying their portfolios to remain competitive in the market.



On the other hand, emerging biotechnology players, such as Invenra, Biosion and Alligator Bioscience, are significantly contributing to the development of this market. These players are continuously entering this market with differentiated bispecific antibodies as well as novel potential applications, thereby adding to the competitive environment.



Technology Platforms, Collaborations & Agreements



Technological innovation is at the heart of bispecific antibody development. Various proprietary technologies have been developed to optimize bispecific antibody binding specificity, stability, manufacturability, and therapeutic efficacy. This includes formats such as BiTEs, dual variable domains, and other bispecific antibody formats.



Additionally, collaborations and licensing deals are an important factor in accelerating development pathways and expanding clinical utility. Such collaborations allow organizations to leverage mutual expertise and share developmental risks while improving global commercialization efforts. The Abbvie and RemeGen deal for RC148 is an excellent example of how strategic collaborations are driving innovation in next-generation bispecific antibodies, particularly in combination therapies.



Report Indicating Future Direction of the Bispecific Antibody Segment



The bispecific antibody market is expected to grow in the future with an optimistic outlook. The growth in this market is expected to be driven by clinical, technological, and therapeutic advances in the field. The increasing number of clinical trials in late stages suggests that more bispecific antibodies are expected to receive regulatory approval in the near future. This would further cement the position of bispecific antibodies in modern medicine.



Combination approach is expected to play an important role in driving bispecific antibodies in the future. This is particularly true in oncology indications where bispecific antibodies are expected to play an important part in combination therapies with other drugs. In addition to this, advances in bispecific antibodies are expected to drive better clinical outcomes in the near future.



In addition to oncology indications, bispecific antibodies are also being explored in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. In conjunction with strong investment activity and strategic collaborations, bispecific antibodies are expected to play an important role in driving next-generation therapies in various disease indications.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Introduction to Bispecific Antibodies



3. Bispecific Antibody Combination Strategies

3.1 Chemotherapy

3.2 Targeted Therapy

3.3 Immunotherapy

3.4 Radiotherapy



4. Commercially Approved Bispecific Antibodies Insight

4.1 Company, Indication, Location & MOA

4.2 Bispecific Antibodies Granted Regulatory Designations



5. Bispecific Antibodies Proprietary Platforms



6. Global & Regional Bispecific Antibody Market Outlook

6.1 Yearly & Quarterly Sales Insight (2020 to 2025)

6.2 Approved Bispecific Antibodies Reimbursement & Coverage Policy

7.10 Global Bispecific Antibody Market Forecast 2031



7. Global Bispecific Antibody Market Trends by Region

7.1 US

7.2 Europe

7.3 China

7.4 UK

7.5 Japan

7.6 South Korea

7.7 Australia

7.8 Canada

7.9 Latin America



8. Approved Bispecific Antibodies - Clinical, Patent, Pricing & Sales Insight

8.1 Blincyto

8.2 Hemlibra

8.3 Rybrevant

8.4 Vabysmo

8.5 Lunsumio

8.6 Kaitani

8.7 Tecvayli

8.8 Columvi

8.9 Epkinly

8.10 Talvey

8.11 Elrexfio

8.12 Imdelltra

8.13 Ivonescimab

8.14 Ordspono

8.15 Ziihera

8.16 Bizengri

8.17 Korjuny

8.18 Lynozyfic



9. Global Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Trials by Company, Indication & Phase

9.1 Research

9.2 Preclinical

9.3 Phase I

9.4 Phase I/II

9.5 Phase II

9.6 Phase II

9.7 Phase-II/III

9.8 Phase III

9.9 Preregistration

9.10 Registered



10. Marketed Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Insight by Company, Country & Indication



11. Global Bispecific Antibodies Research & Market Trends by Indications

11.1 Cancer

11.1.1 Hematological Malignancies

11.1.2 Solid Cancers

11.2 Autoimmune & Inflammatory Diseases

11.3 Blood Disorders

11.4 Ocular Diseases

11.5 Microbial Diseases



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 AbbVie

12.2 ABL Bio

12.3 Abzyme Therapeutics

12.4 Affimed Therapeutics

12.5 Akeso Biopharma

12.6 Alligator Bioscience

12.7 Alphamab Oncology

12.8 Amgen

12.9 Antibody Therapeutics

12.10 APITBIO

12.11 Aptevo Therapeutics

12.12 Astellas Pharma

12.13 AstraZeneca

12.14 BeOne Medicines

12.15 BioAtla

12.16 BioNTech

12.17 Biosion

12.18 BJ Bioscience

12.19 EpimAb Biotherapeutics

12.20 FutureGen Biopharmaceutical

12.21 Genentech

12.22 Genmab

12.23 Gensun Biopharma

12.24 Harbour BioMed

12.25 ImmuneOnco Biopharma

12.26 Innovent Biologics

12.27 Invenra

12.28 Jazz Pharmaceuticals

12.29 Johnson & Johnson

12.30 Kenjockety Biotechnology

12.31 LaNova Medicines Limited

12.32 Light Chain Bioscience

12.33 Lindis Biotech

12.34 Linton Pharm

12.35 Lyvgen Biopharma

12.36 MacroGenics

12.37 Merus

12.38 NovaBridge Biosciences

12.39 NovaRock Biotherapeutics

12.40 Novo Nordisk

12.41 Pfizer

12.42 Phanes Therapeutics

12.43 Prestige BioPharma

12.44 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

12.45 Revitope

12.46 Roche

12.47 Summit Therapeutics

12.48 Virtuoso Therapeutics

12.49 Xencor

12.50 Zymeworks

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4cyjdp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.