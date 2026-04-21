Saudi Arabia Fiber Reinforced Concrete Industry Report 2025: Sustainable Infrastructure and Smart City Initiatives Drive Growth - Market Size, Share, Trends & Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market Size, Share, Trends & Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia Fiber Reinforced Concrete market is valued at USD 1.2 billion

The future of the fiber reinforced concrete market in Saudi Arabia appears promising, driven by ongoing infrastructure projects and a shift towards sustainable construction practices. As the government continues to invest in smart city initiatives and green building regulations, the demand for innovative materials like FRC is expected to rise. Additionally, advancements in production technologies will likely enhance the cost-effectiveness and performance of FRC, making it a more attractive option for construction professionals in the region.

Growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for durable and sustainable construction materials, as well as the rapid expansion of infrastructure projects across the country. The construction sector's focus on enhancing structural integrity and reducing maintenance costs has further propelled the adoption of fiber reinforced concrete in various applications.



Key cities such as Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam dominate the market due to their significant construction activities and urban development initiatives. Riyadh, as the capital, leads in large-scale infrastructure projects, while Jeddah's coastal developments and Dammam's industrial growth contribute to the rising demand for fiber reinforced concrete. These cities are pivotal in shaping the market landscape through their ambitious construction plans and investments.



In 2023, the Saudi government implemented regulations mandating the use of sustainable construction materials in public projects. This initiative aims to promote environmental sustainability and reduce the carbon footprint of construction activities. The regulation encourages the use of fiber reinforced concrete, which offers enhanced durability and lower maintenance costs, aligning with the country's Vision 2030 goals for sustainable development.

Growth Drivers

Increasing Infrastructure Development:



Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 aims to invest over $500 billion in infrastructure projects, including roads, bridges, and public transport systems. This ambitious plan is expected to drive the demand for fiber reinforced concrete (FRC), which offers enhanced durability and strength. The construction sector alone is projected to contribute approximately 7% to the GDP in the future, highlighting the critical role of FRC in supporting these extensive infrastructure initiatives.



Rising Demand for Durable Construction Materials:



The construction industry in Saudi Arabia is increasingly prioritizing materials that ensure longevity and resilience. With an estimated 60% of construction projects facing delays due to material failures, the demand for FRC is surging. The durability of FRC, which can withstand harsh environmental conditions, is particularly appealing, as it reduces maintenance costs and extends the lifespan of structures, aligning with the country's focus on quality construction.



Government Initiatives for Sustainable Construction:



The Saudi government is actively promoting sustainable building practices, with initiatives such as the Green Building Code, which mandates the use of eco-friendly materials. In the future, the government plans to allocate $1.2 billion for sustainable construction projects, significantly boosting the adoption of FRC. This material's ability to incorporate recycled fibers aligns with sustainability goals, making it a preferred choice for environmentally conscious builders.

Market Opportunities

Expansion in the Construction Sector:



With the construction sector projected to grow by 5% annually, there is a significant opportunity for FRC adoption. The increasing number of mega-projects, such as NEOM, will require durable materials, positioning FRC as a key player in meeting these demands and enhancing project outcomes.



Adoption of Green Building Practices:



The rising trend towards eco-friendly construction presents a lucrative opportunity for FRC. As more developers seek to comply with sustainability standards, the integration of FRC, which can utilize recycled materials, will likely gain traction, further driving its market penetration in the region.



Market Challenges

High Initial Costs of Fiber Reinforced Concrete:



One of the primary challenges facing the FRC market in Saudi Arabia is its high initial cost, which can be up to 20% more than traditional concrete. This price barrier can deter construction companies, especially small to medium-sized enterprises, from adopting FRC. As the construction sector is sensitive to cost fluctuations, this challenge may hinder the widespread acceptance of FRC despite its long-term benefits.



Limited Awareness Among Construction Professionals:



Despite the advantages of fiber reinforced concrete, there remains a significant knowledge gap among construction professionals in Saudi Arabia. A recent survey indicated that over 40% of contractors are unaware of the benefits and applications of FRC. This lack of awareness can lead to underutilization of FRC in projects, limiting its market growth potential and hindering the overall advancement of construction technologies in the region.

Saudi Arabia Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market Segmentation

By Type:



The market is segmented into various types of fiber reinforced concrete, including Steel Fiber Reinforced Concrete, Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete, Synthetic Fiber Reinforced Concrete, Natural Fiber Reinforced Concrete, and Others. Each type serves different applications and industries, catering to specific performance requirements.



The Steel Fiber Reinforced Concrete segment is currently dominating the market due to its superior tensile strength and durability, making it ideal for heavy-duty applications such as pavements and industrial flooring. The increasing focus on infrastructure development and the need for materials that can withstand harsh environmental conditions have led to a higher adoption rate of steel fiber reinforced concrete. Additionally, its cost-effectiveness and performance benefits have made it a preferred choice among contractors and builders.



By End-User:



The market is segmented based on end-users, including Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Government & Utilities. Each segment has unique requirements and applications for fiber reinforced concrete, influencing market dynamics.



The Industrial segment is leading the market due to the increasing demand for robust construction materials in manufacturing and warehousing facilities. The growth of the industrial sector, coupled with the need for durable flooring and structural components, has significantly boosted the consumption of fiber reinforced concrete. Additionally, the emphasis on safety and longevity in industrial applications further drives the preference for this material.

Companies Featured

Saudi Readymix Concrete Co.

Al-Jazira Concrete Products Co.

Eastern Province Cement Company

Riyadh Cement Company

Qassim Cement Company

Al-Bilad Concrete Products

Al-Fouzan Trading & General Construction Co.

Al-Khodari & Sons Company

Al-Muhaidib Group

Al-Rajhi Construction

Al-Suwaidi Industrial Services Co.

Al-Omran Group

Al-Habtoor Group

Al-Mansoori Specialized Engineering

Al-Safi Group

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