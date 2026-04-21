Homary Presents “Your Life: Beautifully Practical” at Grand Designs Live London 2026

LONDON, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homary, a global provider of home furniture and décor products, today announced its participation in Grand Designs Live London 2026 under the theme “Your Life: Beautifully Practical”, taking place from 1–4 May at ExCeL London. Located at Stand C90, Homary will present a curated selection of furniture that explores how thoughtful design can support both style and everyday living in contemporary UK homes.

Homes, after all, are rarely static. Dining tables stretch to fit a few more guests, outdoor spaces shift with the weather, and the small routines of daily life quietly shape how a space is used. It is within these moments that Homary’s approach takes form, balancing visual appeal with a sense of ease that feels lived-in rather than staged.

Throughout the stand, Homary brings together dining, outdoor and bathroom designs in a natural, unforced way. In the dining area, a range of chair designs are set around a dining table, offering a simple way to explore different styles side by side, much as they might appear in a real home.

This same sense of flexibility carries through to the outdoor furniture collection , where modular seating from the Summer 2026 range is designed to adapt as layouts change, whether for a quiet afternoon or a more social setting. Built with durable, weather-resistant materials, the pieces are intended for regular use without feeling overly structured. Meanwhile, bathroom furnitures on display focuses on intelligent functionality and effortless daily use.

“We believe a home should be both beautiful and practical,” said Susi Wang, the CEO of Homary. “By focusing on flexibility, usability, and style, we help UK consumers make decisions more easily and enjoy everyday moments to the fullest.”

Exhibition Details

Location: Stand C90, ExCeL London, Royal Victoria Dock, 1 Western Gateway, London E16 1XL, United Kingdom

Stand C90, ExCeL London, Royal Victoria Dock, 1 Western Gateway, London E16 1XL, United Kingdom Opening Times: 1 May - 4 May: 10.00 AM - 5.00 PM





About Homary

Homary is a global home lifestyle brand specializing in home furniture and home décor products that empower personal expression in living spaces. Operating in over 15 markets worldwide, the company combines international design aesthetics with accessible pricing. For more information on the UK collection and the flagship store, visit https://uk.homary.com

Media Contact:

Homary Marketing Team

pr@homary.com

https://uk.homary.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/efa5156a-c818-4af7-8122-90fb1b81eb58



