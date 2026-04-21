3D Printing in Education | Global Market Opportunities and Growth Outlook Through 2026-2034 | Industry to More Than Double, Reaching USD 856 Million

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printing in Education Market Report by Type, Application, and Region 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 3D printing in education market is projected to expand significantly, reaching USD 856.7 Million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.49% from 2026 to 2034. This growth is fueled by rapid digitization in education, a surge in STEAM-focused curricula, numerous advancements in 3D printing technology, and a heightened focus on personalized learning.

The continued digitization of education systems significantly propels market growth. 3D printing offers students experiential learning, allowing theoretical concepts to become tangible. Technological advancements in 3D printing further stimulate this growth. Adoption in educational settings, particularly those emphasizing STEAM disciplines, is on the rise. Here, students employ interdisciplinary skills to create 3D objects, preparing them for 21st-century careers. Collaborative efforts between key market players and educational institutions to promote 3D printing adoption are equally crucial, as companies offer comprehensive educational packages.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

The report segments the market by type and application, forecasting trends at global, regional, and country levels for 2026-2034.

  • Type: 3D Printers, 3D Printing Services and Materials
  • Application: Higher Education, K-12

Regional Insights:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa

North America leads the market, driven by digitization and technological advancements. It emphasizes personalized learning, contributing to the area's robust market presence.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The market features prominent companies such as Afinia, Fargo 3D Printing, Formlabs, Materialise NV, Prusa Research a.s, Stratasys Ltd., and UltiMaker. The full spectrum of competitive dynamics is detailed in the report.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED IN THIS REPORT

How the market has evolved and projected future performance, key drivers and challenges, regional markets, and competitive structures are thoroughly covered, providing insights essential for industry stakeholders.

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages143
Forecast Period2025-2034
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$402.7 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034$856.7 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate8.4%
Regions CoveredGlobal

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/taaaec

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

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                3D Printing in Education Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                3D Printer
                            
                            
                                3D Printing
                            
                            
                                Digital Modeling
                            
                            
                                Education
                            
                            
                                K 12
                            
                            
                                Prototyping
                            
                            
                                Rapid Prototyping
                            

                



        


    

        
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