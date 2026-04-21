Digital Empowerment for Traditional TCM – Laozhongyi and CUBE Platform Forge Strategic Partnership to Expand into Southeast Asia and the Middle East

HAIKOU, China, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Laozhongyi, a brand under Sinopharm Hanfang, officially signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the CUBE Enterprise Digital Incubation & Equity Trading Platform in Haikou City, Hainan Province. The partnership focuses on brand digitalization, cross‑border equity incubation, and regional market adaptation, aiming to facilitate the overseas launch of Laozhongyi’s TCM herbal products in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.





On April 16th, the strategic cooperation signing ceremony was held in Haikou, China





Laozhongyi brand representatives signing a strategic cooperation agreement with CUBE CEO





CUBE company signing an agreement with partner shareholders

During the signing ceremony, CUBE delivered a keynote speech entitled “How Digitalization Enables TCM Brands to Go Global Efficiently,” explaining how a digital equity trading platform can lower barriers for TCM enterprises through brand incubation, cross‑border compliance, and digital marketing. Subsequently, Laozhongyi unveiled its product strategy for Southeast Asia and the Middle East, covering dosage form improvements, localized packaging, channel strategies, and cultural adaptation plans.





Product introduction of the Laozhongyi brand





CUBE CEO giving interviews on Chinese platforms YOUKU, Tencent Video, and Sohu Video

Southeast Asia and the Middle East are witnessing growing demand for natural botanical medicines and traditional TCM products. However, brand awareness and localized operations remain major challenges. This partnership will leverage CUBE’s digital incubation capabilities to build a one‑stop service system for Laozhongyi – from brand rights confirmation and digital equity trading to overseas distribution.





Online video with Laozhongyi brand representatives

Cube Technology Ltd, the organizer, stated that this signing represents an important practice in the digital overseas expansion of TCM brands, and the model will be replicated to help more TCM brands reach global markets.





Group photo of Laozhongyi brand representatives and CUBE company

Media Contact

Company: Cube technology Ltd

Contact: Sam Yang

Email: Cubextechnology1818@gmail.com

Website: www.cubex.capital

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