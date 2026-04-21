Fischer Sciences Launches Code of Culture Probiotics Across U.S. & Canada Amid Rising Consumer Demand for whole food probiotics

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fischer Sciences today announced the launch of its Code of Cultures probiotics across the United States and Canada, expanding its clean-label wellness portfolio in response to growing consumer demand for natural health solutions.





The launch comes as the global probiotics and digestive health supplement market continues to grow, driven by increased consumer focus on microbiome health, digestive balance, and clean ingredient transparency. Industry trends indicate sustained demand for food-based and fermentation-derived nutritional products as consumers shift toward less processed supplement formulations.

The Code of Culture probiotics line is formulated using whole-food fermentation processes, designed to deliver naturally occurring microbial compounds found in traditionally fermented foods. The company states the formulation is intended to support daily digestive wellness as part of a balanced nutrition routine.

Product Overview

The Code of Cultures whole food raw probiotic line features:

Whole-food fermented ingredient base

No artificial colors, fillers, or synthetic additives

Designed to support digestive and gut microbiome health

Intended for daily nutritional supplementation

“Consumers are increasingly prioritizing transparency and food-based nutrition,” said a spokesperson for Fischer Sciences. “Code of Cultures probiotics reflects a continued shift toward whole-food supplementation that aligns more closely with how nutrients naturally occur in traditional diets.”

The company noted that demand for probiotic products continues to grow across North America, particularly in categories focused on digestive health, immune support, and microbiome diversity.

Market Context

The global probiotics market has expanded significantly in recent years, supported by rising awareness of gut health’s role in overall wellness. Analysts attribute this growth to increasing consumer interest in functional foods, fermentation-based nutrition, and clean-label dietary supplements.

Whole-food probiotic formulations represent an emerging category that emphasizes fermentation-based nutrient complexity rather than isolated bacterial strains, aligning with broader trends in natural health and wellness.

Availability

Code of Cultures whole food raw probiotics are now available online in the United States and Canada.

About Fischer Sciences

Fischer Sciences is a North American wellness company focused on developing clean-label, whole-food nutritional products. The company specializes in science-informed formulations designed to support long-term health through naturally derived ingredients.

Media Contact

Fischer Sciences Inc.

Email: help@codeofcultures.com

Website: https://codesofcultures.com/

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