Bull announces a 30-million contract to power Mimer, Europe’s Sweden-based AI Factory

Paris, France – 21 April, 2026 – Bull, a leader in advanced computing and AI, today announced a 30-million and five-year contract to provide a new AI‑optimised infrastructure to power the Mimer AI Factory in Sweden, from the system itself to the AI platform and associated use cases. Procured by EuroHPC JU and co-funded by the Digital Europe Programme and the Swedish Research Council, the system will be deployed at NAISS (National Academic Infrastructure for Supercomputing in Sweden) to support the continued expansion of the Mimer AI Factory and Europe’s AI capabilities.

Launched in 2025, Mimer AI Factory provides advanced computing access to industry and research across key sectors such as life sciences, materials science, autonomous systems and gaming. Already supporting more than 200 companies, Mimer AI Factory is experiencing rapidly growing demand, requiring additional AI-optimised capacity that is scalable, secure and easily accessible, particularly for SMEs and start-ups.

As part of this contract, Bull will deliver an integrated AI infrastructure combining cloud-enabled supercomputing resources, advanced software layers and dedicated vertical expertise to support AI use-case design and deployment. Bull will also provide maintenance, support, and comprehensive training and upskilling for NAISS teams and end users, enabling organisations to move efficiently from infrastructure access to operational AI development and deployment.

The new system will be based on Bull’s latest BullSequana XH3500 supercomputing architecture, specifically designed for advanced AI workloads. Delivered with as-a-service, cloud-style access, the platform offers increased flexibility while helping to democratise access to AI capabilities and accelerate adoption across industries. The infrastructure will also leverage Bull’s patented direct liquid cooling technology, significantly improving energy efficiency and enabling sustainable long-term growth.

In addition, Bull will deploy its BullSequana AI platform, combining Data and AI software capabilities fully developed in Europe to support the development, governance and operation of AI solutions. The platform provides ready‑to‑use vertical AI environments, allowing researchers, startups and SMEs to focus on innovation without the complexity of managing underlying infrastructure.

“As one of the first AI-only systems deployed by EuroHPC JU, this is an important milestone for NAISS and the AI Factory infrastructure. It will enable SMEs, public sector actors, and researchers to rapidly deploy AI workloads. It is also a key enabler to develop sovereign language models and deliver impact in areas such as life sciences, materials science, and autonomous systems. We are excited to work with Bull on a platform that combines performance with a strong commitment to open source to strengthen Sweden’s capacity for secure AI.” highlighted Pr. Erik Lindahl, Professor at Linköping University and NAISS Director

“AI Factories are critical building blocks in scaling Europe’s AI infrastructure. With Mimer AI Factory, Bull is delivering not only high‑performance AI infrastructure, but a comprehensive portfolio of AI-dedicated assets, spanning systems, software, use cases and skills. As Bull enters a new chapter as an independent company, this contract illustrates our strategy to accelerate across the full spectrum of advanced computing and AI technologies – delivering sustainable solutions with tangible real-world impact. By supporting the expansion of Mimer AI Factory, Bull reinforces its role as a trusted partner in Europe’s HPC and AI landscape and contributes to the growth of a broad ecosystem of European innovators.” said Emmanuel Le Roux, CEO of Bull

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About Bull

Leveraging nearly a century of innovations, Bull is a global leader for High-Performance Computing, Artificial Intelligence and Quantum technologies with c.720m€ in revenue and 3,000 professionals operating in 32 countries. Built on an open, end-to-end and trusted approach, Bull designs, deploys and operates hardware, software and strategic services that unlock enterprise value, accelerate scientific research and advance society. Driven by world-class R&D, backed by 1,600 patents, manufacturing excellence and data sciences expertise, Bull enables nations and industries to fully control their AI and data and to drive progress for the benefit of the planet.

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Press contact

Constance Arnoux – constance.arnoux@bull.com – +33 (0)6 44 12 16 35

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