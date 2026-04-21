The Social Commerce Market in Latin America 2026-2031 - Key Players Meta, Mercado Libre, and Tiktok are Innovating to Capture Market Share

Dublin, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The social commerce market in Latin America is on track to expand significantly, with a projected growth rate of 12.7% annually, reaching USD 194.3 billion by 2026. Between 2022 and 2025, the market achieved a CAGR of 16.3%. Looking ahead, a CAGR of 10.2% is anticipated from 2026 to 2031, driving the market from USD 172.4 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 315.6 billion by the end of 2031.

Key Trends and Drivers

Turn the Creator Video into a Product Shelf in Brazil: Brazil is transitioning from traditional influencer marketing to creator-led commerce. Platforms like YouTube Shopping, in collaboration with Mercado Livre and Shopee, enable creators to tag products directly in their content, transforming creator content into a direct sales channel.

Brazil is transitioning from traditional influencer marketing to creator-led commerce. Platforms like YouTube Shopping, in collaboration with Mercado Livre and Shopee, enable creators to tag products directly in their content, transforming creator content into a direct sales channel. Bring Short-Video Merchandising Inside Marketplaces in Peru: In Peru, social commerce is becoming embedded within marketplace environments. Mercado Libre has launched Clips, a short-video format enabling sellers to showcase products more dynamically within the marketplace.

In Peru, social commerce is becoming embedded within marketplace environments. Mercado Libre has launched Clips, a short-video format enabling sellers to showcase products more dynamically within the marketplace. Close the Sale Inside Chat Threads in Mexico: Mexico is deepening its focus on messaging-led transactions. Meta's integration of ads in WhatsApp Status and payment links by AMVO are positioning conversation itself as the new selling platform, streamlining the path from discovery to purchase.

Mexico is deepening its focus on messaging-led transactions. Meta's integration of ads in WhatsApp Status and payment links by AMVO are positioning conversation itself as the new selling platform, streamlining the path from discovery to purchase. Build Social Commerce on Local Payment Rails in Brazil and Colombia: Latin America's social commerce is increasingly reliant on robust payment systems. Brazil's Pix and Colombia's Bre-B systems are paving the way for instant, mobile-first payments, essential for a seamless buying experience.

Competitive Landscape

Competition is expected to intensify in regions like Brazil and Mexico, where platforms such as TikTok, Meta, YouTube, Mercado Libre, and Shopee are enhancing their commerce features. Success will come to those who synergize creator reach, merchant onboarding, payments, and customer support effectively.

Current State of the Market

The shift from scattered selling to integrated platform competition signals a more robust market structure, with Mercado Libre gaining traction and TikTok Shop launching new capabilities in major markets.

Key Players and New Entrants

Incumbents are defending their positions while newcomers redefine commerce points. Mercado Libre dominates via traffic, payments, and logistics, while Meta and TikTok are notable players redefining transactional interactions in specific regions.

Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions

Companies are favoring strategic launches and partnerships over mergers and acquisitions. Recent significant moves include TikTok Shop's entry into new markets and YouTube's collaboration for affiliate shopping in Brazil.

This comprehensive report provides a data-centric analysis of the social commerce sector across Latin America, identifying market opportunities and risks. It examines detailed market dynamics across various retail categories, presenting over 50 key performance indicators at the regional and country level.

Report Scope

This document offers exhaustive analysis through market segmentation, covering multiple aspects such as retail product categories, end-use segments, consumer demographics, and payment methods. The report includes insightful market share statistics and future growth projections up to 2031.

Reasons to Buy

Gain valuable insights into strategic initiatives and innovations in social commerce, understand market dynamics and consumer behavior in Latin America, and receive data-driven analyses that support strategic decision-making. This report offers a pivotal resource for understanding competitive landscapes and developing targeted strategies for market expansion.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 355 Forecast Period 2026-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $194.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $315.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Latin America

Companies Featured

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Facily

Zoop Brasil

LTK

ESCAPESwithYOU

Chile 360

Fantastic

Elenas

Valienta

Sav.com

Truekeo.com

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