MENA Social Commerce Market Databook 2026-2031: Highlights Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics and Consumer Demographics

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MENA Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report offers an in-depth, data-centric analysis of the burgeoning social commerce sector, focusing on key market segments poised for growth from 2022 to 2031. Delve into pivotal insights across various crucial components that shape this dynamic industry.

Ecommerce & Social Commerce Market Growth Projections by Key Performance Indicators, 2022-2031

The report forecasts significant expansion across multiple retail product categories within the social commerce industry:

  • Clothing & Footwear
  • Beauty and Personal Care
  • Food & Grocery
  • Appliances and Electronics
  • Home Improvement
  • Travel and Hospitality

Market Segmentation by Consumer Segment, 2022-2031

  • B2B
  • B2C
  • C2C

Device Utilization Trends, 2022-2031

  • Mobile
  • Desktop

Geographical Insights & Forecast by Location, 2022-2031

  • Domestic
  • Cross Border
  • Tier-1 Cities
  • Tier-2 Cities
  • Tier-3 Cities

Payment Method Insights, 2022-2031

  • Credit Card
  • Debit Card
  • Bank Transfer
  • Prepaid Card
  • Digital & Mobile Wallet
  • Other Digital Payments
  • Cash

Platform Diversification in Social Commerce

  • Video Commerce
  • Social Network-Led Commerce
  • Social Reselling
  • Group Buying
  • Product Review Platforms

Consumer Demographic & Behavioral Forecast, 2025

  • By Age
  • By Income Level
  • By Gender

The report offers market share insights for key players by 2025, providing a competitive edge.

Reasons to Invest in This Report:

  • Strategic Insights: Understand innovative strategies by key players to capture market share.
  • Market Dynamics in MENA: Uncover emerging opportunities and trends, bolstered by over 50 key performance indicators.
  • Benchmarking with 440 tables and 570 charts for regional and country-level analysis to inform strategic decisions.
  • Competitive Analysis: Snapshot of competitive landscape and market share of key players in MENA.
  • Market Share Strategies: Develop targeted strategies to identify growth segments and mitigate risks unique to the MENA market.
  • Consumer Behavior Insight: Enhanced return on investment through a nuanced understanding of evolving consumer attitudes and retail spending dynamics within the social commerce sector.

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages710
Forecast Period2026-2031
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026$1.37 Trillion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031$1.84 Trillion
Compound Annual Growth Rate6%
Regions CoveredAfrica, Middle East

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ip20fg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

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                MENA Social Commerce Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Consumer Behaviour
                            
                            
                                Digital Payment
                            
                            
                                Digital Payments
                            
                            
                                E-Business
                            
                            
                                Ecommerce
                            
                            
                                Group Buying
                            
                            
                                Retail
                            
                            
                                Social Commerce
                            
                            
                                Video Commerce
                            

                



        


    

        
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