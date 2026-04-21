Africa Social Commerce Market Databook 2026: Market to Hit USD 33.7 Billion in 2026 as Mobile Money Redefines African Social Commerce Checkout Experience

Dublin, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The social commerce market in Africa is poised for significant growth, projected to expand annually by 13.0% to reach USD 33.7 billion by 2026. The sector saw robust growth in 2022-2025 with a 14.6% CAGR, and this trend is expected to continue with an 11.0% CAGR from 2026-2031. By 2031, the market is anticipated to grow from USD 29.8 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 56.9 billion.

Key Trends and Drivers

Social commerce in Africa is evolving into a conversation-led model, where sales are increasingly driven through chat interactions rather than traditional storefronts. In markets like South Africa and Ghana, tools such as WhatsApp Business are integral for customer engagement, suggesting a shift toward assisted buying journeys. This trend is supported by Meta's enhancements to business messaging, indicating a rise in chat-based sales touchpoints.

Moreover, the development of mobile-money and business-payment infrastructure is making social commerce more transactional. With platforms like M-PESA in Kenya and various services in Ghana, digital payments and lending services are becoming standard, encouraging the use of mobile money as a checkout layer.

Regional trade corridors are also benefitting from improvements in cross-border retail payment infrastructure, facilitating regional social selling. Initiatives like the COMESA Digital Retail Payments Platform are pivotal in reducing transaction friction, thus gradually expanding social commerce from local to regional scales, especially in East and Southern Africa.

Regulatory environments are tightening, with new regulations enhancing compliance and fraud controls. As seen in Nigeria and South Africa, advertising claims, identity, trust, and payment fraud are key risk areas, prompting platforms like Meta to introduce anti-scam tools and more stringent disclosure practices.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive dynamics in Africa's social commerce market are shifting. The focus is moving from broad positioning to control over payments, merchant software, logistics, and business messaging. Firms capable of integrating chat-based selling with payment and delivery are likely to gain ground, notably in Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, and South Africa. The market is currently dominated by Meta's WhatsApp and Instagram for discovery and conversation, Jumia for logistics, and local firms facilitating in-chat sales.

Key Players and New Entrants

Meta leads in traffic and messaging layers, crucial for managing product inquiries and transactions. Meanwhile, platforms like Kenya's Chpter and Flowcart, and Nigeria's Vendy, are enhancing in-chat commerce capabilities. Jumia maintains its significance in logistics and marketplace demand but is facing competition from new entrants like Temu and Shein.

Recent Developments

Strategic moves include Chapter's expansion through Flutterwave and spin-off of Pluto, a WhatsApp API business. MaxAB-Wasoko's acquisition of Fatura in Egypt marks another significant consolidation. Meta has also introduced centralized campaigns, AI support, and calling tools on WhatsApp to enrich the business messaging experience.

This comprehensive report delves into social commerce dynamics in Africa, covering market size, growth forecasts, and competitive landscape insights. It provides a detailed analysis of opportunities across retail categories, consumer segments, and digital payment methods. Utilizing proprietary analytics and extensive KPIs, the report offers valuable information for strategic decision-making in the evolving social commerce sector.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 284 Forecast Period 2026-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $33.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $56.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11% Regions Covered Africa

Key Topics Covered

1. About this Report

2. Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

3. Social Commerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

4. Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Location

5. Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Product Categories

6. Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment

7. Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device

8. Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Cities

9. Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method

10. Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

11. Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Contents

12. Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour

13. Top 5 Social Commerce Platforms - Company Profiles

14. Further Reading

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1qg6vs

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