Kering: Changes in the membership of the Board of Directors

Kering - Press Release - Changes in the membership of the Board of Directors - 2026 04 21

PRESS RELEASE April 21, 2026

CHANGES IN THE MEMBERSHIP

OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KERING

The Board of Directors of Kering, on the recommendation of the Appointments and Governance Committee, will propose the appointment of two independent directors at the Annual General Meeting on May 28, 2026: Marie-Hélène Chenut and Laurent Kleitman.

Marie-Hélène Chenut , a French national, held operational and strategic responsibilities at Chanel for over 35 years, with an international scope in marketing, business development, and talent development, before leading the Haute Couture division and the Haute Couture and Ready-to-Wear ateliers for nine years. Her industry expertise, understanding of business, operational and brand-related issues, and ability to grasp the expectations of a demanding international clientele will be valuable assets to the Board of Directors of Kering.





, a French national, held operational and strategic responsibilities at Chanel for over 35 years, with an international scope in marketing, business development, and talent development, before leading the Haute Couture division and the Haute Couture and Ready-to-Wear ateliers for nine years. Her industry expertise, understanding of business, operational and brand-related issues, and ability to grasp the expectations of a demanding international clientele will be valuable assets to the Board of Directors of Kering. Laurent Kleitman, a French national, is the Group Chief Executive and Director of Mandarin Oriental, a leading player in the luxury hotel industry. He brings more than 30 years of international leadership experience in the luxury, beauty, and consumer goods sectors. Prior to joining Mandarin Oriental, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Parfums Christian Dior and Chief Executive Officer of LVMH’s Beauty Division in Russia and CEI. Prior to that, he was President of Coty’s Consumer Beauty division. Laurent Kleitman has also held senior leadership and general management positions in Europe and Asia with the Unilever Group. The Board of Directors of Kering will benefit from his expertise in managing global luxury brands, his extensive international experience and knowledge of various markets, as well as his strong financial and strategic background.





In addition, Jean-Pierre Denis submitted his resignation from his position as Director, effective at the end of the Annual General Meeting on May 28, 2026.

Chairman of the Audit Committee from 2012 to 2020, then Vice-Chairman of this Committee and a member of the Remuneration and Sustainability Committees, Jean-Pierre Denis has been a Director of Kering since June 9, 2008. He has also served as Climate Change Lead since 2022.

François-Henri Pinault, Chairman of the Board of Directors, stated: “On my own behalf and on behalf of all the Directors, I would like to warmly thank Jean-Pierre Denis for his involvement throughout his many years on the Board and for his major contribution to its work. For nearly eighteen years, he has supported us with unwavering rigor and high standards, particularly in his role as Chairman of the Audit Committee. He was also a pioneer through his commitment to sustainability, helping at a very early stage to place these issues at the heart of our thinking. His dedication to Kering has been a valuable support for my family and myself, for which we are deeply grateful.”

Therefore, if the Annual General Meeting of May 28, 2026 approves the resolutions concerning the composition of the Board of Directors, taking into account the expiry of terms of office of

Maureen Chiquet and Yonca Dervisoglu at the end of the Annual General Meeting on May 28, 2026, the Board of Directors of Kering would comprise 13 members with 64% of independent directors, 45% of women and 5 different nationalities.

About Kering

Kering is a global, family-led luxury group, home to people whose passion and expertise nurture creative Houses across couture and ready-to-wear, leather goods, jewelry, eyewear and beauty: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear. Inspired by their creative heritage, Kering Houses design and craft exceptional products and experiences that reflect the Group’s commitment to excellence, sustainability and culture. This vision is expressed in our signature: Creativity is our Legacy. In 2025, Kering employed 44,000 people and generated revenue of €14.7 billion.

Contacts

Press Emilie Gargatte +33 (0)1 45 64 61 20 emilie.gargatte@kering.com Pénélope Linage +33 (0)6 76 09 42 10 penelope.linage-ext@kering.com Analysts/investors Philippine de Schonen +33 (0)6 13 45 68 39 philippine.deschonen@kering.com Victoria Gerard +33 (0)6 79 39 85 16 victoria.gerard@kering.com

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