Interpersonal Project Management Skills for the Life Sciences Industries (July 16-17, 2026): 2-Day Online Training Course - Enhance Your Pharmaceutical Project Management with Essential Interpersonal Skills

Dublin, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interpersonal Project Management Skills for the Life Sciences Industries (July 16th - July 17th, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As the pharmaceutical industry continues to innovate and expand, the need for adept project managers has never been more critical. Interpersonal skills are pivotal for any successful pharmaceutical project manager, transforming them from mere supervisors into inspirational leaders. Integrating these skills with the technical aspects of project management elevates your professional profile and induces greater project success.

This comprehensive course offers an in-depth exploration of interpersonal skills, specifically designed for the nuanced demands of pharmaceutical project management. Participants will gain theoretical insights backed by practical exercises, simulating real-world scenarios commonly encountered in the industry. Key topics include:

Communication Strategies: Develop the ability to convey complex ideas clearly and succinctly, ensuring efficient information flow among teams.

Develop the ability to convey complex ideas clearly and succinctly, ensuring efficient information flow among teams. Stakeholder Management: Master techniques to engage and align all project stakeholders, ensuring projects meet their objectives.

Master techniques to engage and align all project stakeholders, ensuring projects meet their objectives. Conflict Resolution: Equip yourself with the tools needed to navigate and resolve conflicts effectively, maintaining team harmony and productivity.

Equip yourself with the tools needed to navigate and resolve conflicts effectively, maintaining team harmony and productivity. Emotional Intelligence: Enhance your ability to manage personal emotions and empathize with team members, fostering a supportive and inclusive work environment.

Enhance your ability to manage personal emotions and empathize with team members, fostering a supportive and inclusive work environment. Cross-Functional Team Management: Learn strategies to lead diverse teams efficiently, leveraging varied skills and perspectives for project success.

Learn strategies to lead diverse teams efficiently, leveraging varied skills and perspectives for project success. Effective Collaboration: Discover methodologies to encourage cooperative efforts, uniting teams towards shared goals.

Committing to developing these interpersonal skills not only amplifies your effectiveness in managing pharmaceutical projects but also enriches the workplace, promoting a culture of mutual respect and cooperative achievement.

The course offers a valuable opportunity to earn 12 CPD hours, reinforcing your professional growth and adherence to industry standards. As industry dynamics evolve, ensuring your skill set remains relevant and impactful is paramount. By completing this course, you position yourself at the forefront of pharmaceutical project management excellence, well-equipped to lead your teams towards groundbreaking innovations and achievements.

Invest in your leadership potential today and witness the transformative impact on your career and team dynamics.



Who should attend?

This course has been specifically designed to address the needs of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical professionals, as well as those in the medical device, animal health and other life science industries.

The programme will benefit both newly appointed and established project team leaders and managers wishing to refresh or update their skills.

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1 Understanding the role of interpersonal skills in pharmaceutical project management Effective communication with cross-functional teams Stakeholder management and influencing skills Emotional intelligence and self-management Building a leadership presence

Day 2 Project team development Cross-functional team dynamics and collaboration Motivating the team Conflict resolution and problem-solving in pharmaceutical projects Project timeline management Creating personalised action plans



Speaker

Laura Brown

Dr Laura Brown is an independent pharmaceutical project management and training consultant and Senior Lecturer for the MSc in Clinical Research at the School of Pharmacy, University of Cardiff. Laura has more than 20 years' experience of managing projects in the pharmaceutical industry and has worked for several companies including GSK, Hoechst Marion Roussel, Good Clinical Research Practices and Phoenix International. Laura has completed an MBA, with specialisation in project management. She is also the external project management expert for a pharmaceutical e-learning MSc module in project management and the author of two books on the subject including the leading title, Project Management for the Pharmaceutical Industry.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4x4yo6

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