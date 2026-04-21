Grid Analytics Software Market Report 2026: Global Revenue to Hit $5.08 Billion in 2026 Driven by Smart Grid Expansion

Dublin, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Grid Analytics Software Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The grid analytics software market is experiencing substantial growth, with projections showing an increase from $4.45 billion in 2025 to $5.08 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 14.1%. This rise is fueled by expanding smart grid infrastructure, increased smart meter deployment, renewable energy integration, and early adoption of grid monitoring technologies.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $8.68 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.3%. This growth will be driven by electrifying transportation, rising investments in grid digitalization, and the need for real-time grid intelligence and predictive maintenance.

Key market trends foreseen include real-time grid monitoring, predictive analytics for reliability, demand response analytics integration, and the expansion of cloud-based solutions. Renewables like solar, wind, and hydro are becoming more integrated as part of global strategies to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and mitigate climate change. In 2023, global renewable energy capacity increased by 50%, spurred by solar photovoltaic advancements. These changes highlight the growing role of grid analytics software in optimizing power distribution and enabling the integration of renewable energy.

Leading companies are focusing on developing smart grid management platforms to enhance energy distribution and reliability. Schneider Electric's launch of the One Digital Grid Platform exemplifies innovation in this space. This AI-powered platform optimizes grid operations using Microsoft Azure, significantly reducing outages and improving efficiency by integrating various utility functions. Such advancements support increased demand from burgeoning AI data centers and renewable sources.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the market landscape. For instance, GridX Inc.'s acquisition of Innowatts aims to bolster its enterprise rate platform with advanced forecasting and analytics capabilities, crucial for adaptive pricing strategies. Similarly, companies like Siemens AG, IBM Corporation, and General Electric are key players driving technological innovations in the industry.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a comprehensive global perspective with coverage across 16 geographies.

Assess the impact of macro factors such as geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, and regulatory changes.

Create data-backed regional and country-specific strategies.

Identify investment-worthy growth segments.

Leverage forecast data and market drivers to outperform competitors.

Understand customer needs through detailed end-user analysis.

Benchmark performance against competitors based on market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Evaluate total addressable market and map market attractiveness.

Support both internal and external presentations with reliable data and analysis.

Access the latest data updates along with an Excel dashboard for seamless data extraction and analysis.

Subsegments: Software: Advanced Distribution Management System, Outage Management System, Predictive Analytics Platform, Energy Management System, Asset Performance Management System. Services: System Integration, Consulting, Support and Maintenance, Implementation and Deployment, Training and Education.

Coverage: Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain. Regions: Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Time Series: Includes five years historical and ten years forecast data.

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Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.3% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Grid Analytics Software market report include:

Siemens AG

Hitachi Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Accenture plc

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

General Electric Company

Oracle Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

SAP SE

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corporation

Leidos Holdings Inc.

Wipro Limited

Landis+Gyr Group AG.

itron inc.

Holley Technology Ltd.

Willdan Group

C3 AI Inc.

AutoGrid Systems Inc.

Amperon Holdings Inc.

Grid4C Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p2fk08

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