Youxin Technology Ltd Announces Audited Financials of Celnet and Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Combined Financials

GUANGZHOU, CHINA, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Youxin Technology Ltd (Nasdaq: YAAS) (the “Company” or “Youxin Technology”), a software as a service (“SaaS”) and platform as a service (“PaaS”) provider committed to helping retail enterprises digitally transform their businesses, today announced the audited financial results of Celnet Technology Co., Ltd. (“Celnet”) for the years ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 and unaudited pro forma financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2025 related to the Company’s acquisition of Celnet (the “Acquisition”), which was completed on October 29, 2025. Celnet is a provider of information integration and management solutions for businesses and one of the largest Salesforce.com partner in China. Following the closing of the Acquisition, Youxin Technology holds 51% of the equity interests in Celnet.

The Company believes the Celnet acquisition strengthens its enterprise digital transformation capabilities by adding proven customer relationship management (CRM) implementation, integration and customer engagement expertise, while expanding its reach across a broader base of enterprise customers and industries. Celnet’s service capabilities complement Youxin Technology’s existing software as a service (SaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS) offerings and are expected to enhance the Company’s ability to deliver more integrated, data-driven and scalable enterprise solutions.

Celnet Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenues were $2.8 million, an increase from $2.1 million in fiscal year 2024.

were $2.8 million, an increase from $2.1 million in fiscal year 2024. Gross profit was $1.2 million, an increase from $0.8 million in fiscal year 2024.

was $1.2 million, an increase from $0.8 million in fiscal year 2024. Net income was $0.3 million, compared to a net loss of $0.2 million in fiscal year 2024.

was $0.3 million, compared to a net loss of $0.2 million in fiscal year 2024. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.03, compared to basic and diluted loss per share of $0.02 in fiscal year 2024.



Mr. Shaozhang Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Youxin Technology Ltd, commented: “Celnet’s audited fiscal 2025 results demonstrate meaningful progress in both scale and profitability, highlighted by solid revenue growth, gross profit expansion and net income. We believe Celnet adds a strategically valuable set of enterprise service capabilities to our platform, including CRM implementation, systems integration, and customer engagement solutions. Celnet also brings a well-established market position and proven execution capabilities as a top-tier Salesforce consulting partner in China. Historically recognized as a Salesforce Platinum Partner in China and transitioned to the Summit tier under Salesforce’s updated partner program in 2026, Celnet is recognized for elite consulting and implementation capabilities, certified expertise, successful enterprise-scale delivery, and strong customer satisfaction. We believe these capabilities will meaningfully complement and enhance our existing SaaS and PaaS offerings, further strengthening the foundation of our long-term growth strategy.”

Mr. Lin continued, “Following the acquisition, we believe Celnet is well positioned to accelerate the execution of our long-term growth strategy. By broadening our enterprise customer reach, deepening our solution portfolio, and enabling more comprehensive, larger-scale digital transformation initiatives across industries, we are confident that this transaction will strengthen our overall business platform and enhance our ability to create sustainable long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Pro Forma Financial Information

The unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information includes a balance sheet as of September 30, 2025 and statements of operations for the year ended September 30, 2025. The pro forma financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X and are presented as if the Acquisition occurred on October 1, 2024 for purposes of the statements of operations and on September 30, 2025 for purposes of the balance sheet.

These unaudited pro forma condensed combined and consolidated financial statements are for informational purposes only. They do not purport to indicate the results that would have been obtained had the Acquisition actually been completed on the assumed date or for the period presented. The pro forma adjustments are based on the information currently available and the assumptions and estimates underlying the pro forma adjustments are described in the accompanying notes. Actual results may differ materially from the assumptions within the accompanying unaudited pro forma condensed combined and consolidated financial information.

The pro forma financial statements are included as Exhibit 99.2 to the Company’s Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 21, 2026, and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s investor relations website.

About Youxin Technology Ltd

Youxin Technology Ltd is a SaaS and PaaS provider committed to helping retail enterprises digitally transform their businesses using its cloud-based SaaS product and PaaS platform to develop, use and control business applications without the need to purchase complex IT infrastructure. Youxin Technology provides a customized, comprehensive, fast-deployment omnichannel digital solutions that unify all aspects of commerce with store innovations, distributed inventory management, cross-channel data integration, and a rich set of ecommerce capabilities that encompass mobile applications, social media, and web-based applications. The Company's products allow mid-tier brand retailers to use offline direct distribution to connect the management team, distributors, salespersons, stores, and end customers across systems, apps, and devices. This provides retailers with a comprehensive suite of tools to instantly address issues using real-time sales data. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.youxin.cloud.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company's product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "potential," "should," "continue" or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

For more information, please contact:

Youxin Technology Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@youxin.cloud

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com