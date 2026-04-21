Preclinical Data of Novel B7-H3 ADC ICP-B794 Unveiled at 2026 AACR, Demonstrating Superior Anti-Tumor Activity and Safety

BEIJING, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 2026 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, InnoCare Pharma (HKEX: 9969; SSE: 688428) presented preclinical data of its novel B7-H3 targeted ADC ICP-B794.

The research results were presented in the form of a poster at the AACR Annual Meeting (Abstract Code: LB355). ICP-B794 is a B7-H3 targeted ADC with a novel linker-payload. It demonstrated potent anti-tumor activity in preclinical tumor models and a significantly larger safety window compared to similar drugs. A Phase I dose-escalation clinical trial is undergoing.

ADC is hailed as the "biological missile" for precisely targeting tumors. ICP-B794, derived from the company's proprietary ADC platform, employing an irreversible connector, a highly hydrophilic linker and a novel and potent payload, resulted in significantly enhanced tumor-killing effects and improved stability and safety.

ICP-B794 exhibited excellent drug-to-antibody ratio (DAR) value stability and low payload release in human plasma. In the in vitro cellular assays, ICP-B794 demonstrated significantly improved cell killing activity compared to similar drugs. It also demonstrated superior in vivo efficacy to B7H3-ADCs generated from other platforms, achieving therapeutic outcomes even at low dose. More importantly, ICP-B794 has shown the potential to overcome the drug resistance of other B7-H3 ADCs.

In terms of safety evaluation, results of the GLP toxicology study were highly encouraging, with a safety window exceeding 200 folds.

About InnoCare

InnoCare is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class drugs for the treatment of cancers and autoimmune diseases with unmet medical needs in China and worldwide. InnoCare has branches in Beijing, Nanjing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, and the United States.

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