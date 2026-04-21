Chrysalix Industrial Innovation Fund Announces its Seed Investment in Geopyörä Oy, Developers of a Breakthrough Ore Body Knowledge Platform Providing Highly Accurate, Spatially Dense Breakage Energy Information to the Mining Industry

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and DELFT, the Netherlands, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chrysalix Venture Capital, a leading early-stage fund that specializes in transformational industrial innovation, is excited to announce an investment in Geopyörä Oy, developers of a breakthrough ore body knowledge platform that generates highly accurate, spatially dense comminution (rock breakage) information sets leveraging existing sampling and assay workflows. This technology has the potential to substantially improve throughput, recovery and significantly reduce energy/carbon intensity at mine sites globally.

“At Chrysalix, we recognize the significant challenges facing the mining industry today, including the need to significantly increase the supply of critical minerals to achieve electrification objectives while ore body complexity is increasing and grades are declining globally,” said Nicholas Andruschak, Vice President at Chrysalix. “We are excited to support Geopyörä and their groundbreaking ore body knowledge data platform, which directly addresses these challenges by providing highly accurate, spatially dense comminution information sets to optimize mine scheduling, throughput models and mill control systems. This innovation not only improves sustainability but also significantly improves critical mineral supply from existing mine assets and drives improved profitability and resilience for the sector.”

“We chose to partner with Chrysalix because they are much more than a financial investor,” said Marcos Bueno, CEO of Geopyörä. “They understand mining technology, bring real ownership to the boardroom, and have the strategic discipline to help industrial companies scale. We were looking for a strategic partner who could help us grow for the long term, and Chrysalix was the clear fit.”

Chrysalix has made this investment through its latest Industrial Innovation Fund, reaffirming its commitment to driving transformative change in resource-intensive industries such as mining, metals, forestry, energy, chemicals, manufacturing, transportation and more.

About Chrysalix Venture Capital

Chrysalix is a technology focused VC firm that builds, mentors and connects high growth companies. With more than 20 years of experience, Chrysalix has built its reputation on bringing disruptive innovation to the world’s largest industries by focusing on where technology meets science. Chrysalix has one of the strongest investment teams in the industry with deep VC, technology, corporate and entrepreneurial expertise, and is backed by more than 20 international blue-chip industrial and financial investors. For more information visit: www.chrysalix.com.

About Geopyörä

Geopyörä is a mining technology company helping the industry better understand ore hardness variability to improve throughput, recovery, and energy efficiency. Its patented breakage testing platform generates highly accurate, spatially dense ore hardness information from small geochemical assay, metallurgical, and blast hole chip samples, enabling better geometallurgical models that drive improved mine scheduling and process optimization. Geopyörä works with its growing global network of licensed and on-site mining client laboratories to enable mining clients to materially improve their performance. Geopyörä and mining clients are also building the foundation for ROC, Geopyörä’s next-generation real-time ore characterization system. For more information visit: www.geopyora.com.