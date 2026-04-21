DIDWW to feature its innovative voice and SMS solutions at ITW 2026

DUBLIN, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIDWW , a global telecommunications provider specializing in high-quality VoIP communication and SIP trunking solutions for businesses and telecom carriers worldwide, has announced its participation as a Gold Sponsor in International Telecoms Week ( ITW ) 2026, the world’s largest wholesale telecommunications event.



Taking place May 19-21 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, MD, ITW 2026 brings together over 7,000 senior decision-makers from more than 2,500 carriers, hyperscalers, data centres, cloud providers, subsea and satellite operators, investors, and software and hardware vendors. This event serves as a premier platform for networking, deal-making, and exploring the latest innovations across digital infrastructure and global connectivity.

Attendees are welcome to visit the DIDWW team at booth 512 to discuss the latest trends in voice and messaging, as well as broader industry advancements. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore DIDWW's extensive virtual phone number coverage across more than 90 countries, advanced SIP trunking services, local dialing solutions, and robust API and UI tools for automated provisioning, number management, and service configuration. To arrange a dedicated meeting in advance, attendees are invited to reach out via email at sales@didww.com or contact their personal account manager directly.

"ITW remains one of the most important gatherings in the global telecoms calendar, and we look forward to reconnecting with partners and clients while forging new relationships. With the industry moving fast on voice quality, messaging innovation, and digital identity, ITW is exactly the right place to exchange ideas and turn them into action," said Karolis Jurys, CEO of DIDWW.

Adding to DIDWW's presence at the event, CEO Karolis Jurys will be joining the panel discussion "From data to dollars: How telcos can own mobile identity" on May 20, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, at the Woodrow Wilson Stage on the First Floor of the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center. The session will explore how telcos can leverage trusted customer relationships and rich network data to generate new digital identity revenue streams, a topic of growing strategic importance across the industry.

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a licensed telecom operator specializing in fully compliant virtual phone numbers, voice and messaging services across 90+ countries. The company is continuously expanding its coverage and currently holds telecom licenses in 30 countries, with its own numbering resources in 18 of those regions.

Carrier-grade telecom infrastructure includes two-way SIP trunking, global DID inventory, local voice termination, and flexible capacity options. Built on a secure, geo-redundant private network, the platform enables telecom operators and service providers to scale communications services with reliability and regulatory compliance.

DIDWW also employs automated quality and abuse monitoring, all supported by a professional, in-house customer support team available 24/7/365.

For more information, visit https://www.didww.com/ .

Press Contact:

Vilija Simkiene

Marketing Department

vilija.s@didww.com

www.didww.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8fff0cad-8065-4616-b9fc-116b39bc8219