Las Vegas, Nevada, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With 50 to 70 million Americans experiencing sleep-related challenges according to the CDC, consumer interest in plant-based wellness solutions continues to grow. A recent independent analysis examined 47 sleep-focused cannabinoid products, evaluating ingredient transparency, third-party testing, and cannabinoid content. BudPop's Delta-9 + CBN gummies were featured in this assessment, which highlighted the growing diversity of formulations combining Delta-9 THC and CBN for nighttime use.

Growing Interest in Sleep-Focused Cannabinoid Products

Sleep-related concerns have risen significantly in recent years, driven by lifestyle factors, increased screen time, and workplace stress. According to Sleep Medicine Reviews , a 2025 meta-analysis of 1,077 participants found that Delta-9 + CBN gummies were associated with improved subjective sleep quality compared to placebo.

Consumer shift from traditional pharmaceutical sleep aids to non-pharmaceutical alternatives

Cannabinoid sleep segment experiencing 18% year-over-year growth

Edibles are emerging as the preferred consumption method

Gummies offering discrete, portion-controlled dosing for predictable experiences

Studies in Complementary Therapies in Medicine documenting declining OTC sleep aid sales in states with expanded cannabis access

Data suggesting substitution behavior among consumers seeking sleep support

Overview of Delta-9 THC and CBN in Sleep Formulations

Cannabinoid Delta-9 THC CBN (Cannabinol) What It Is Primary psychoactive compound in cannabis and hemp plants Minor cannabinoid formed as THC degrades over time through heat and oxygen exposure Legal Status Federally legal when hemp-derived and present at 0.3% or less by dry weight (2018 Farm Bill) Legal as a hemp-derived cannabinoid under the same federal framework Common Effects Relaxation and stress reduction Linked to sedative properties in anecdotal reports and early studies Sleep Application May help with sleep onset by reducing the time to fall asleep Being explored for sleep maintenance and prolonged rest Variability Effects vary widely based on dosage, tolerance, and individual biochemistry Individual response differences observed Research Status Well-studied psychoactive cannabinoid Limited research compared to other cannabinoids; robust clinical trials are still emerging Industry Trend Increasingly used in nighttime formulations combined with other cannabinoids Growing inclusion in sleep-focused products with specific ratios for relaxation support









How Delta-9 + CBN Combinations Are Being Used

Sleep-focused cannabinoid formulations combine Delta-9 THC and CBN based on their complementary effects on sleep:

Delta-9 THC: May help users fall asleep faster

May help users fall asleep faster CBN: Being explored for keeping users asleep longer

Why Gummies Are Popular for Sleep-Focused Cannabinoid Delivery:

Pre-measured doses — Each gummy contains exact amounts, reducing overconsumption risk

— Each gummy contains exact amounts, reducing overconsumption risk Predictable timing — Effects typically begin in 45-90 minutes and last 4-8 hours (ideal for overnight use)

— Effects typically begin in 45-90 minutes and last 4-8 hours (ideal for overnight use) Convenient — Portable, shelf-stable, and familiar to consumers

— Portable, shelf-stable, and familiar to consumers Better taste — Masks hemp flavor better than tinctures or capsules

Methodology Behind the 2026 Analysis

The independent analysis evaluated Delta-9 + CBN Gummies against multiple criteria to assess quality, transparency, and consumer value. Products were assessed based on the availability of third-party laboratory testing, with preference given to brands that provide accessible Certificates of Analysis (COAs) for potency and contaminant screening.

Ingredient transparency was evaluated based on the clarity of labeling, the disclosure of cannabinoid content per serving, and the identification of additional ingredients. Cannabinoid content accuracy was verified by comparing labeled amounts with third-party test results and measuring the variance between claimed and actual potency.

Consumer feedback trends were aggregated from verified purchase reviews across multiple platforms to examine patterns in reported efficacy, taste, and consistency. Brand reputation factors included company longevity, responsiveness of customer service, and adherence to regulatory guidelines. This multi-factor evaluation approach provided a comprehensive view of the current sleep cannabinoid market landscape.

BudPop Delta-9 + CBN Gummies: Product Overview

BudPop's Delta-9 + CBN Sleep Gummies are formulated with hemp-derived cannabinoids sourced from farms in Colorado and Oregon. Each gummy contains 15mg of Delta-9 THC, 10mg of CBN, and 5mg of melatonin, combining cannabinoids with a hormone naturally produced by the body to regulate sleep-wake cycles.

The product is available in assorted natural fruit flavors and is manufactured using CO2 extraction methods, which preserve cannabinoid integrity without chemical solvents. Each 30-count bottle contains 450mg total Delta-9 THC, 300mg total CBN, and 150mg total melatonin.

BudPop utilizes third-party laboratory testing through ISO-certified facilities, with Certificates of Analysis publicly available at budpop.com/lab-testing/. The gummies are manufactured in facilities that follow current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) and are formulated with vegan-friendly ingredients. The product maintains Federal Farm Bill compliance with Delta-9 THC content at 0.3% or less by total product weight.

Formulation Highlights

BudPop's Delta-9 + CBN Sleep Gummies are formulated with a 15mg THC to 10mg CBN ratio, designed to provide relaxation support followed by sustained sedative effects. The product is intended for nighttime use, typically taken 60 to 90 minutes before the desired sleep time to facilitate sleep onset.

In addition to the primary cannabinoids, the formulation includes melatonin, a supplement commonly used to support circadian rhythm regulation. The combination approach reflects a broader industry trend of pairing cannabinoids with complementary ingredients to address multiple aspects of sleep quality. The gummies are formulated using apple pectin rather than gelatin, making them suitable for plant-based diets.

Safety, Dosage, and Consumer Considerations

Individuals new to cannabinoid products should start with a low dosage, such as half a gummy, to assess tolerance and individual response. Effects vary significantly based on body weight, metabolism, prior cannabinoid exposure, and individual differences in the endocannabinoid system.

Possible side effects may include drowsiness, which is expected given the product's intended use, as well as dry mouth, mild dizziness, or changes in appetite. Some individuals may experience next-day grogginess, particularly at higher doses. Users should avoid operating vehicles or heavy machinery until they understand how the product affects them.

Consumers should not combine Delta-9 THC products with alcohol, as this may intensify effects and increase the risk of adverse reactions. Those who are pregnant, nursing, or taking prescription medications should consult a healthcare provider before use. Cannabinoid products may interact with certain medications metabolized by the liver.

Legal and Regulatory Considerations

BudPop's Delta-9 + CBN Sleep Gummies are derived from hemp and contain Delta-9 THC at levels compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill , which legalized hemp and hemp-derived products containing no more than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight. This federal framework permits the sale and distribution of qualifying hemp products across state lines.

However, state-level regulations vary significantly. Some states have enacted additional restrictions on hemp-derived cannabinoids, including Delta-9 THC products, even when federally compliant. Consumers should verify their state's current regulations before purchasing or possessing such products.

Market Trends in Sleep Edibles

The THC-infused sleep gummy market has grown substantially, with the broader sleep aid category projected to reach $162 billion globally by 2034. Cannabinoid products represent a rapidly expanding segment driven by consumer preference for natural, plant-based options.

CBN-containing products increased by over 300% in retail availability (2023-2025)

Rising development of CBN-dominant and THC+CBN combination formulations

Consumer shift toward discreet formats (gummies, capsules, mints) over smoking/vaping

Growing demand for convenient, dose-controlled delivery systems

Particular popularity among demographics seeking sleep support

Research and Industry Perspectives

Cannabinoid sleep research remains in early stages, with most studies focusing on short-term use and self-reported sleep quality rather than clinical sleep measurements.

Ongoing clinical trials are examining cannabinoid ratios, dosing schedules, and long-term safety. Research institutions, including the University of Sydney's Lambert Initiative, continue investigating how cannabinoids affect REM sleep, deep sleep stages, and overall sleep efficiency. Industry experts emphasize the need for more rigorous, placebo-controlled trials to establish evidence-based recommendations.

Conclusion

The 2026 analysis highlights growing consumer and industry interest in Delta-9 THC and CBN combinations for sleep support, reflecting broader trends toward plant-based wellness solutions. Products such as BudPop's Delta-9 + CBN Sleep Gummies represent evolving formulation strategies that combine multiple cannabinoids with complementary ingredients, such as melatonin.

As research continues to advance and regulatory frameworks evolve, the sleep cannabinoid category is expected to expand further, with greater emphasis on product transparency, third-party testing, and evidence-based formulation approaches. Consumer education on proper dosing, individual response variability, and legal considerations remains essential as this product category grows.

About BudPop

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Glendale, California, BudPop specializes in hemp-derived cannabinoid products, including Delta-9 THC gummies, Delta-8 THC products, HHC formulations, and CBD wellness items. The company sources hemp from farms in Colorado and Oregon and manufactures products in cGMP-certified facilities. BudPop maintains a commitment to quality and transparency through third-party laboratory testing, with Certificates of Analysis publicly accessible for all product batches.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Cannabis laws vary by state and jurisdiction. Products discussed may not be legal in your area. Consult a healthcare professional before using any cannabis product, particularly if you are pregnant, taking prescription medications, or managing a medical condition for adults 21 and older only.



