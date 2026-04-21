$864.91 Bn Lithium-ion Battery Market Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts, 2026-2035: Expansion Driven by Sustained Improvements in Battery Performance, Manufacturing Efficiency, and System Integration

Dublin, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium-ion Battery Market Size, Industry Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast 2026-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The lithium-ion battery market has reached a pivotal stage where technological maturity intersects with unprecedented scale. In 2025, the market was valued at US$ 124.39 billion, reflecting widespread adoption across electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and stationary energy storage. Forecasts indicate that the market will surpass US$ 864.91 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 21.40% from 2026 to 2035.







This expansion is driven by sustained improvements in battery performance, manufacturing efficiency, and system integration. Alongside conventional lithium-ion technologies, advances in solid-state batteries and improved cathode chemistries are expected to redefine performance benchmarks, enabling higher energy density and broader application viability.



Noteworthy Market Developments



Competition in the lithium-ion battery market has intensified into a scale-driven pricing environment dominated by vertically integrated manufacturers. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited strengthened its leadership position in 2024 by installing 339.3 GWh of capacity, allowing it to effectively anchor global pricing benchmarks. BYD Company followed with 153.7 GWh, benefiting from its integrated vehicle-to-battery production model.



Western manufacturers are pursuing differentiation strategies. LG Chem and Panasonic Corporation are focusing on high-performance nickel-based chemistries to distinguish themselves from high-volume LFP producers, targeting premium automotive and performance-critical applications.



Core Growth Drivers



Electric vehicle adoption remains the primary driver of lithium-ion battery demand. Global EV sales reached approximately 14 million units in 2023, supported by tightening emissions regulations, fiscal incentives, and declining battery costs. As EV penetration deepens across developed and emerging markets, battery demand continues to scale in parallel, reinforcing long-term market expansion.



Emerging Opportunity Trends



Circular economy integration is becoming a strategic priority in the lithium-ion battery market. Recycling has transitioned from an auxiliary activity to a core operational pillar, particularly in regions facing raw-material supply risks. In China, battery scrap volumes are expected to reach 470,000 metric tons by 2025, catalyzing large-scale "urban mining" operations that recover lithium, cobalt, and nickel for reintegration into new battery production.



Barriers to Optimization



The market's dependence on geographically concentrated raw materials presents persistent structural risks. Cobalt supply is heavily centered in the Democratic Republic of Congo, while lithium extraction is concentrated in Australia, Chile, and Argentina. This concentration exposes the industry to geopolitical instability, regulatory shifts, and logistical disruptions, contributing to price volatility and long-term supply uncertainty.

Geography Breakdown



Asia Pacific dominates the global lithium-ion battery market, driven primarily by China's comprehensive control over the battery value chain. In 2025, China accounted for approximately 69% of global EV battery installations and exported over 81 GWh annually. Domestic EV deployment reached 12.9 million units, growing at 17% year-over-year, reinforcing economies of scale and technological leadership. Companies such as Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited and BYD Company dominate the LFP segment with global shares of 38.1% and 16.9%, respectively.



Detailed Market Segmentation



By type, Li-NMC chemistries account for approximately 36% of total market revenue, supported by high-voltage mid-nickel architectures that balance energy density and cost. By capacity, the 3,000-10,000 mAh segment dominates with over 57% share, driven by standardization of the 21700 cylindrical cell format. By application, automotive use accounts for more than 61% of total demand, reflecting the industry's entry into large-scale, terawatt-hour production.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 221 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $124.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $864.91 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.4% Regions Covered Global



Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market Overview

Industry Value Chain Analysis

Technology Lifecycle

Technology Lifecycle: Electric Needs and Lithium-ion Battery

Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Cost share of various components in a LiB

Cost Analysis of EV LiB

Cost Analysis of Consumer Grade LiB

Unit Cost Analysis of EV Battery Pack

Cell Component Cost Analysis - EV LiB Battery

Cell Component Cost Analysis - LiB Battery

Cost Assessment

Downstream Processing of Lithium-ion Battery

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Threat of Substitutes

Threat of New Entrants

Degree of Competition

PESTLE Analysis

Market Dynamics and Trends

Growth Drivers

Restraints

Challenges

Key Trends

Competition Dashboard

Production Capacity Share

Market Concentration Rate

Company Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), 2025

Competitor Mapping

Demand-Supply Gap Analysis

Demand Analysis: Volume Sales Forecast - Bn Units (2025 & 2035)

Consumer Electronics (By Categories)

Automotive (By Types)

Energy Storage (By Capacity)

Industrial (By Capacity)

Aftermarket Application (By Capacity)

Others

Regulations and Policies/Government Initiatives

Pricing Analysis, Based on Application

Investments

Public

Government

Impact Assessment of COVID-19

Leading Market Participants

BYD Company

LG Chem

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung SDI

BAK Group

Hitachi Corporation

Johnson Controls

Toshiba Corporation

Tata Chemicals

TDK Electronics AG

Sony Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Amperex Technology Limited

GS Yuasa International Ltd.

Automotive Energy Supply Corporation

Segment Breakdown

By Type

Lithium Nickel Magnesium Cobalt (LI-NMC)

Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO)

Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

By Power Capacity

0-300 mAH

3,000-10,000 mAH

10,000-60,000 mAH

More than 60,000 mAH

By Application

Consumer Electronics OEMs

Automotive OEMs

Energy Storage

Industrial OEMs

Other OEMs / Aftermarket

By Form / Design

Pouch

Cylindrical

Elliptical

Prismatic

Custom Design

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ymhvde

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment