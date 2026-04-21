BingX Lists Space-Themed Meme Coin Asteroid Shiba





PANAMA CITY, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, today announced the listing of Asteroid Shiba (ASTEROIDETH) for both spot and futures trading, with a limited-time zero-fee promotion from April 19 to April 26.

This new listing follows the successful rollout of BingX's SpaceX Pre-IPO perpetual futures and SpaceX Xpool Airdrop campaign. With growing interest in space-themed assets among crypto traders, BingX is actively seeking to identify and list high-value assets to satisfy user demand.

ASTEROIDETH is a community-driven meme coin on Ethereum Blockchain, inspired by "Asteroid," a Shiba Inu plush toy that acted as the zero-gravity indicator during SpaceX's Polaris Dawn mission. The token blends classic Shiba Inu meme culture with elements of space exploration, capturing significant attention within the crypto community.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bingx.com

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

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