Asyad Group and Ligentia Join Forces to Accelerate Global Growth and Enhance Technology-Driven Supply Chain Solutions

MUSCAT, Oman and LONDON, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asyad Group, a global integrated logistics provider, and Ligentia Group, a premier UK-based tech-enabled supply chain services provider, today announced a strategic transaction that will see Ligentia join Asyad Group. This landmark acquisition marks a significant milestone for both organizations, accelerating their global expansion and reinforcing their commitment to delivering innovative, end-to-end supply chain solutions.

The acquisition is Asyad Group’s second major international transaction in less than two years, following the integration of Skybridge Freight Solutions (SFS) in July 2024. By joining forces, the combined entity will boast a formidable global network spanning 24 countries, with operations in 76 cities worldwide.

Founded in 1996, Ligentia has built a strong reputation over nearly three decades for helping organizations design, manage, and optimize complex global supply chains. At the core of this strategic partnership is the integration of Ligentia’s proprietary digital platform, Ligentix. This sophisticated "control tower" provides clients with real-time visibility, ERP integration, and predictive analytics. The technology will serve as a cornerstone of the combined group's strategy to deliver unparalleled efficiency, resilience, and agility across the entire supply chain.

The deal significantly enhances the value proposition for a combined base of over 6,000 global clients. The addition of Ligentia’s deep expertise in high-value sectors—including retail, consumer, industrial, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and e-commerce—enables the delivery of a truly comprehensive suite of end-to-end fourth-party logistics (4PL) solutions. Customers will benefit from a single, integrated partner capable of managing complex global supply chains from the first to the last mile, backed by world-class technology and operational excellence. Furthermore, Ligentia's established presence in key hubs across the UK, Poland, Hong Kong, China, Vietnam, India, Australia, and the United States will seamlessly complement Asyad's extensive logistics infrastructure.

Over the past decade, Asyad Group has demonstrated its ability to deliver sustainable growth, increasing its turnover approximately seven-fold from $320 million in 2016 to an estimated annualized level exceeding $2.1 billion in 2026. The Ligentia acquisition builds on this foundation, reinforcing the Group's ability to deliver integrated, multimodal logistics solutions across the full value chain.

"This acquisition marks a defining moment for Asyad Group. By integrating Ligentia’s advanced digital capabilities and global network with our world-class logistics ecosystem, we are accelerating our expansion into key international markets," said Abdulrahman Al Hatmi, Group CEO of Asyad. "This move reinforces our commitment to deliver smart, integrated logistics solutions that create long-term value for our customers and partners worldwide, unlocking new global opportunities across critical trade corridors."

Dan Gill, Group CEO of Ligentia, commented: "Joining Asyad marks an exciting new chapter for Ligentia. Over nearly three decades, we have built a customer focused business using a combination of technology and people to deliver innovative solutions. This partnership provides the scale, global reach, and strategic investment needed to accelerate our growth while continuing to innovate and enhance the services we deliver to our customers worldwide."

The transaction will enable Ligentia to continue developing its digital capabilities while expanding its presence in key international markets. With access to Asyad’s broader logistics infrastructure and integrated services, Ligentia will be well positioned to further strengthen its end-to-end 4PL offering and help customers navigate the growing complexity of global trade. This milestone represents an important step in Ligentia’s evolution as a global supply chain partner, reinforcing its commitment to delivering innovative, technology-enabled solutions that help organizations build more resilient, agile, and sustainable supply chains.

About Asyad Group

Asyad Group is a global integrated logistics provider with a robust portfolio of services and a vast network spanning over 90 global destinations. The Group manages a diversified fleet of more than 90 vessels and operates in 200 global ports, including key strategic markets like Singapore, China, and the United States. Asyad Group offers a comprehensive suite of end-to-end logistics solutions, from freight forwarding and warehousing to e-commerce fulfillment and last-mile delivery, backed by proven expertise in managing complex, multimodal operations including port operations, freezones management and mega logistics infrastructure projects. Ranked among the top logistics companies in the MENA region by Forbes, Asyad Group is committed to delivering excellence and innovation, connecting global markets through its world-class infrastructure and strategic international partnerships.

About Ligentia Group

Ligentia is a global, technology-enabled supply chain management company headquartered in London. Founded in 1996, it operates as a fourth-party logistics (4PL) provider specializing in digitally enabled supply chain orchestration through its Ligentix platform. With more than 30 years of experience, Ligentia supports over 6,000 customers worldwide across retail, consumer, industrial, manufacturing, healthcare, and e-commerce sectors. The company combines supply chain expertise with a global network of 50 offices and operations across 76 cities, including key hubs in the UK, Poland, Hong Kong, China, Vietnam, India, Australia, and the United States.

For further information, please contact:

Name: Rana El Naggar

Email: rana@kenshocom.com

Phone number: +971 54 5433401

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