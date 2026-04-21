Offsite Data Center Power Infrastructure Market Opportunity Analysis and Forecast Report 2026-2035: Rapid Integration of AI Technologies Drives Escalating Computational Intensity & Energy Requirements

Dublin, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Offsite Data Center Power Infrastructure Market Size, Industry Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast 2026-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global off-site data center power infrastructure market is expanding rapidly alongside the broader digital transformation of economies worldwide. In 2025, the market reached a valuation of USD 15.9 billion and is expected to grow to USD 79.76 billion by 2035. This expansion corresponds to a CAGR of 17.50% from 2026 to 2035, highlighting the accelerating demand for robust power infrastructure capable of supporting modern data center operations.







Growth is primarily fueled by the rapid integration of artificial intelligence technologies across multiple industries, significantly increasing computational intensity and energy requirements. The widespread adoption of cloud services is further driving demand for scalable and reliable power systems, while the deployment of 5G networks is enabling faster connectivity and the expansion of advanced digital services. These converging trends are reinforcing the strategic importance of off-site power infrastructure in ensuring uninterrupted digital operations.



Noteworthy Market Developments



Competition in the off-site data center power infrastructure market is increasingly shaped by supply chain resilience and manufacturing scalability rather than traditional pricing dynamics. Leading providers are investing heavily in expanding factory capacities to reduce lead times and meet surging demand from data center operators. This strategic shift reflects the critical importance of timely delivery in large-scale infrastructure projects.



Schneider Electric has committed approximately USD 2.1 billion to expand its manufacturing output, underscoring the scale of investment required to support market growth. In parallel, manufacturers are securing long-term framework agreements with hyperscale clients, effectively allocating production capacity years in advance. Eaton reinforced this trend in December 2025 with an investment exceeding USD 50 million to expand its Virginia facility for power infrastructure components. Additionally, in November 2025, Vertiv entered a collaboration with Caterpillar focused on energy optimization solutions for AI-driven data center power and cooling requirements.



Core Growth Drivers



The rapid shift toward AI-intensive workloads is a central driver of growth in the off-site data center power infrastructure market. These workloads can consume up to three times more power per rack than conventional computing tasks, placing unprecedented strain on existing power and cooling systems. This surge in energy demand is compelling data center operators to invest in advanced power infrastructure capable of supporting high-density computing without compromising reliability or performance.



Emerging Opportunity Trends



Microgrid implementation is emerging as a significant opportunity trend within the off-site data center power infrastructure market. Once viewed primarily as experimental solutions, microgrids are now gaining practical adoption as organizations seek enhanced energy resilience, localized power generation, and improved sustainability. Technological advancements and growing concerns around power reliability are accelerating this transition from concept to real-world deployment.



Barriers to Optimization



High upfront capital expenditure represents a major barrier to market optimization. Deploying advanced off-site data center power infrastructure requires substantial initial investment in equipment, construction, and supporting technologies. These costs can limit participation by smaller operators and slow infrastructure expansion in regions with restricted access to capital, constraining overall market growth.



Detailed Market Segmentation



By offering, solution-based offerings dominate the off-site data center power infrastructure market due to their critical role in ensuring uninterrupted power supply for mission-critical environments. The requirement for 100% uptime in data centers makes comprehensive power solutions indispensable. By vertical, the IT and telecom segment leads market demand, driven by the densification of 5G networks and the rapid growth of generative AI applications, positioning it as both the largest and fastest-growing vertical.

Geographical Breakdown



North America holds a leading position in the global off-site data center power infrastructure market, driven by its role as the central hub of the generative AI ecosystem. The United States accounted for approximately 180 terawatt-hours of global data center energy consumption in 2024, reflecting the scale of digital activity in the region. This dominance is reinforced by an aggressive construction pipeline that reached 6,350 megawatts by the end of 2024, supporting continued capacity expansion. Large-scale investments by hyperscale technology firms, including Microsoft's USD 55.7 billion capital deployment in 2024, further underpin regional leadership.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 240 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $15.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $79.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.5% Regions Covered Global



Global Offsite Data Center Power Infrastructure Market Overview

Industry Value Chain Analysis

Material Provider

Manufacturer

Distributor

End Users

Industry Outlook

Trade Performance of Power Distribution Unit Globally

Major Buyers and Suppliers of Power Distribution Unit

PESTLE Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Dynamics and Trends

Growth Drivers

Restraints

Opportunity

Key Trend

Market Growth and Outlook

Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2020 - 2035

Price Trend Analysis

Leading Market Participants

ABB

Altron A.S.

Comfort Systems USA

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Eaton

Huawei Digital Power Technologies Co., Ltd.

Hubbell

InnovIT AG

Johnson Controls

MAVAB

Modubuild

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

Yondr

Segment Breakdown

By Offering

Solution

Software

By Vertical

Government and Defense

BFSI

IT and telecom

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Retail

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2amm69

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