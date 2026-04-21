Unitil Schedules First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HAMPTON, N.H., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitil Corporation (NYSE: UTL) (unitil.com) has scheduled the release of its first quarter 2026 earnings after the market closes on May 4, 2026. Unitil will host its conference call and webcast on May 5, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. (ET) to review its quarterly results. Related presentation materials will be available before the call on the Company’s Investors page at investors.unitil.com.

The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the Company’s Investors page at investors.unitil.com. Interested parties may access dial information for the call by registering via web link here. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the website at investors.unitil.com.

About Unitil Corporation

Unitil Corporation provides energy for life by safely and reliably delivering electricity and natural gas in New England. We are committed to the communities we serve and to developing people, business practices, and technologies that lead to the delivery of dependable, more efficient energy. Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Together, Unitil’s operating utilities serve approximately 110,000 electric customers and 105,000 natural gas customers. For more information about our people, technologies, and community involvement please visit unitil.com.

For more information please contact:

Christopher Goulding – Investor Relations

Phone: 603-773-6466

Email: gouldingc@unitil.com

Amanda Vicinanzo – External Affairs

Phone: 603-691-7784

Email: vicinanzoa@unitil.com