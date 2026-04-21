Vicor Corporation Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2026

ANDOVER, Mass., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. These results will be discussed at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, during management’s quarterly investor conference call. The details for the call are below.

Product and royalty revenues for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 totaled $113.0 million, a 20.2% increase from $94.0 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and a 5.3% sequential increase from $107.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Gross margin increased to $62.4 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $44.4 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and increased sequentially from $59.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. Gross margin, as a percentage of revenue, increased to 55.2% for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 47.2% for the corresponding period a year ago, and decreased from 55.4% for the fourth quarter of 2025. Operating expenses increased to $45.5 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $44.5 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and increased sequentially from $43.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Net income for the first quarter was $20.7 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.5 million or $0.06 per diluted share, for the corresponding period a year ago and net income of $46.5 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025. Net income in the fourth quarter included $27.3 million of tax benefit due to the partial recognition of certain deferred tax assets in the period.

Cash flow used for operations totaled $(3.9) million for the first quarter, net of a $28.6 million payment of an award for past litigation, compared to cash flow from operations of $20.1 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and cash flow from operations of $15.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. Capital expenditures for the first quarter totaled $12.4 million, compared to $4.6 million for the corresponding period a year ago and $5.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2026 increased 0.4% sequentially to approximately $404.2 million compared to approximately $402.8 million as of December 31, 2025.

Backlog for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 totaled $301 million, a 75% increase from $172 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and a 70% sequential increase from $177 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025.

Commenting on first quarter performance, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Patrizio Vinciarelli stated: “Rising demand across high-performance compute, automatic test equipment, and industrial, aerospace and defense applications is reflected in a 70% sequential increase in backlog, setting the stage for revenue growth.

We are expanding capacity with additional equipment in our first CHiP fab while planning a second fab. Expanding total capacity with a second fab and an alternate source of high current density 2nd Gen VPD modules will give OEMs and Hyper-scalers redundant access to enabling VPD power system technology.

Precluding unlawful importation of computing systems infringing Vicor IP is having an effect. The industry is learning to pay attention to the multiplicity of innovations pioneered by Vicor and the need for a license to avoid disruption of supply from copycat power system manufacturers.”

For more information on Vicor and its products, please visit the Company’s website at www.vicorpower.com.

Earnings Conference Call

Vicor will be holding its investor conference call today, Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Vicor encourages investors and analysts who intend to ask questions via the conference call to register with Notified, the service provider hosting the conference call. Those registering on Notified’s website will receive dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details. Registration may be completed at any time prior to 8:00 a.m. on April 21, 2026. For those parties interested in listen-only mode, the conference call will be webcast via a link that will be posted on the Investor Relations page of Vicor's website prior to the conference call. Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to register and, if necessary, download and install any required software. For those who cannot participate in the live conference call, a webcast replay of the conference call will also be available on the Investor Relations page of Vicor's website.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement in this press release that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement, and, the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “assumes,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “continue,” “prospective,” “project,” and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding bookings, shipments, revenue, profitability, targeted markets, increase in manufacturing capacity and utilization thereof, future products and capital resources. These statements are based upon management’s current expectations and estimates as to the prospective events and circumstances that may or may not be within the company’s control and as to which there can be no assurance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those economic, business, operational and financial considerations set forth in Vicor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, under Part I, Item I — “Business,” under Part I, Item 1A — “Risk Factors,” under Part I, Item 3 — “Legal Proceedings,” and under Part II, Item 7 — “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.” The risk factors set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K may not be exhaustive. Therefore, the information contained in the Annual Report on Form 10-K should be read together with other reports and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including Forms 10-Q, 8-K and 10-K, which may supplement, modify, supersede or update those risk factors. Vicor does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of future events or developments.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products to the power systems market, including enterprise and high performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, vehicles and transportation, and aerospace and defense electronics.



For further information contact:



James F. Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer

Office: (978) 470-2900

Email: invrel@vicorpower.com

VICOR CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Thousands except for per share amounts) QUARTER ENDED (Unaudited) MAR 31, MAR 31, 2026

2025 Product revenue $ 98,004 $ 83,206 Royalty revenue 14,965 10,762 Net revenues 112,969 93,968 Cost of product revenues 50,603 49,603 Gross margin 62,366 44,365 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 23,192 25,137 Research and development 22,290 19,377 Total operating expenses 45,482 44,514 Income (loss) from operations 16,884 (149 ) Other income (expense), net 3,519 3,134 Income before income taxes 20,403 2,985 Less: (Benefit) provision for income taxes (273 ) 424 Consolidated net income 20,676 2,561 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 12 22 Net income attributable to Vicor Corporation $ 20,664 $ 2,539 Net income per share attributable to Vicor Corporation: Basic $ 0.45 $ 0.06 Diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.06 Shares outstanding: Basic 45,470 45,217 Diluted 47,254 45,495



