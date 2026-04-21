DEEP SEA MINERALS CORP. COMMENTS ON AMERICAN OCEAN MINERALS – ODYSSEY MARINE EXPLORATION TRANSACTION

Vancouver, BC, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Sea Minerals Corp. (CSE: SEAS) (OTCQB: DSEAF) (FSE: X450) ("Deep Sea Minerals" or the "Company"), a subsea mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing critical mineral opportunities from the deep ocean, today commented on the recently announced business combination between American Ocean Minerals Corporation (“AOMC”) and Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) (“Odyssey”), highlighting its significance for the advancement of the deep sea mining sector.

Deep Sea Minerals Corp. believes this transaction represents a major milestone in the maturation of the deep sea mining sector, combining AOMC’s asset base and capital backing with Odyssey’s operational experience and public market platform. The transaction is further supported by significant capital formation initiatives, underscoring growing investor confidence in seabed mineral development and its role in securing critical mineral supply chains.

“The AOMC-Odyssey transaction is a strong signal that the sector is entering a new phase of consolidation and institutionalization,” said James Deckelman, Chief Executive Officer of Deep Sea Minerals Corp. “We are seeing increasing alignment between capital markets, technical capabilities, and responsible development frameworks, which will be critical to advancing the industry.”

Deep Sea Minerals Corp. also highlights the positive considerations for responsible and environmentally aligned seabed development practices, as larger, better-capitalized entities are increasingly positioned to invest in environmental monitoring, impact mitigation technologies, and transparent regulatory engagement.

Deep Sea Minerals Corp. views this transaction as indicative of accelerating momentum across the sector, as companies pursue strategic combinations to enhance capabilities, access capital markets, and advance regulatory engagement. Deep Sea Minerals Corp. remains committed to supporting the responsible growth of the seabed minerals industry though innovation, collaboration, and adherence to high environmental and governance standards.

ABOUT DEEP SEA MINERALS CORP.

Deep Sea Minerals Corp. is a subsea mineral exploration and development company focused on evaluating opportunities to support the future supply of critical minerals through the acquisition, exploration, and development of deep-sea mineral assets.

The Company’s strategy is centered on identifying jurisdictions and geological settings with potential exposure to polymetallic nodule systems, which are recognized for containing combinations of metals that may be relevant to defense, industrial manufacturing, clean energy infrastructure, advanced electronics, and artificial intelligence-related supply chains. These seabed resources represent a largely undeveloped component of the global mineral supply base and are the subject of increasing policy, scientific, and regulatory attention worldwide.

As part of this process, the Company has commenced early-stage engagement with selected governments and regulatory bodies in the Pacific Ocean region to assess potential pathways for future exploration initiatives, subject to applicable international, national, and environmental frameworks.

For further information, please see the Company’s website: https://www.deepseamineralscorp.com

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ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD



“James A. Deckelman”

James A. Deckelman, Chief Executive Officer



For further information, please contact:



James A. Deckelman

Chief Executive Officer



Phone: 1-281-467-1279

Email: info@deepseamineralscorp.com



The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.



Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to Company’s plans, objectives and strategies, expected benefits of subsea mineral exploration and development, and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.